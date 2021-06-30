Melling Medical Relationship with Keeler Passes Five Year Mark

This long term, stable relationship enhances eye care for America's veterans, providing access to innovative technology. Tweet this

In business for more than 100 years, Keeler is known for delivering better patient outcomes, bringing innovation and advances in clinical practice to the healthcare industry, and making eye screening, diagnostic and treatment techniques available to more people than ever before.

"MellingMedical has essentially been our onramp into federal contracting, helping us successfully navigate the system so we can fulfill our passion for protecting the precious gift of sight," said Keeler USA president Eva Kosanovic. "We are excited to see what the next five years hold for our relationship."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with a diverse array of recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Keeler USA

Committed to helping everyone see happier lives through healthier eyes, Keeler USA is on a mission to be the leading ophthalmic design and manufacturing company. By equipping eye care professionals with the valued tools they need to deliver an accurate diagnosis and the precision instruments to conduct treatments with absolute confidence and control, Keeler is changing lives one patient at a time. Learn more at www.KeelerUSA.com.

