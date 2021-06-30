Melling Medical Relationship with Keeler Passes Five Year Mark
Long term, stable relationship enhancing eye care for America's veterans
Jun 30, 2021, 08:00 ET
ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical today marked the fifth year of a distribution relationship with Keeler USA, a world leader in ophthalmic diagnostic, digital, surgical, and clinical products. The Virginia-based prime contractor credits Keeler for playing a key role in developing MellingMedical's rare ability to equip an entire eye lane from start to finish.
"The strength and steadiness of this relationship is emblematic of how we do business, aligning with medical technology innovators who share our passion for customer service," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "Our shared track record can relieve some of the immense pressure on federal contracting officers to make the right choice on everything from selecting major diagnostic equipment to ensuring ongoing support. Our team approach with Keeler has hit the mark repeatedly for half a decade."
In business for more than 100 years, Keeler is known for delivering better patient outcomes, bringing innovation and advances in clinical practice to the healthcare industry, and making eye screening, diagnostic and treatment techniques available to more people than ever before.
"MellingMedical has essentially been our onramp into federal contracting, helping us successfully navigate the system so we can fulfill our passion for protecting the precious gift of sight," said Keeler USA president Eva Kosanovic. "We are excited to see what the next five years hold for our relationship."
For more information on MellingMedical's full line of medical/surgical supplies, durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, visit www.MellingMedical.com.
About MellingMedical
MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with a diverse array of recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.
About Keeler USA
Committed to helping everyone see happier lives through healthier eyes, Keeler USA is on a mission to be the leading ophthalmic design and manufacturing company. By equipping eye care professionals with the valued tools they need to deliver an accurate diagnosis and the precision instruments to conduct treatments with absolute confidence and control, Keeler is changing lives one patient at a time. Learn more at www.KeelerUSA.com.
SOURCE MellingMedical
Share this article