MellingMedical Adds Fehling Surgical Products to Expanding Medical/Surgical Portfolio

Based in Kennesaw, Georgia, Fehling Surgical Instruments, Inc. is the exclusive distributor of German-manufactured Fehling products in the United States and Canada. The family-owned and family-operated company has more than thirty years of experience in the medical industry.

"We are delighted to know our instruments will be in the hands of surgeons who are improving the lives of countless patients across the federal healthcare system," said Fehling's CEO, Peter Skott. "Whether they choose one of our premium surgical instruments or single-use products, we are honored to play a role in the delivery of quality care."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Fehling Instruments

Fehling Instruments is a traditional family-owned and family-run company with more than thirty years of experience in designing, manufacturing and distributing high-grade German surgical instruments and single-use products. We are constantly striving for excellence in function, innovation, and value, which is why we warrant all of our products. Our clients' satisfaction is the primary goal of our business―we always seek to provide both outstanding service and unmatched quality. For more information, please visit our website at FehlingSurgical.com.

