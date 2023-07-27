MellingMedical Adds SafeTag to MedSurg Offerings

News provided by

MellingMedical

27 Jul, 2023, 12:07 ET

Color-changing indicator simplifies the decontamination process

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical is continuing the expansion of its medical surgical portfolio by adding SafeTag, a dynamic visual indicator that improves adherence to the decontamination process by changing color over a predetermined period of time, mitigating the risk of biofilm formation, and reducing threat of infection to patients. Thankfully, MellingMedical's status as a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) provides an expeditious pathway for products like SafeTag to reach military veterans and other patients in the federal healthcare system.

Continue Reading

"Infection control is a key metric for any healthcare facility and this technology can be a difference maker for a wide array of hospitals," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "We love the idea of getting this product into facilities where it can make a difference in the lives of patients, especially military veterans in VA facilities."

SafeTag is a visual indicator that simplifies the decontamination process by changing color over a predetermined period of time. This inventive solution simplifies manual processes, freeing up time for healthcare workers to focus on providing the best possible care to their patients. Designed to enable better decision making within infection control and eliminate costly errors, SafeTag simplifies the endoscope decontamination process, making it easier for healthcare workers to adhere to regulations and guidelines to avoid patient infection. 

"SafeTag was created in response to the ongoing intensification of infection control procedures, designed to reduce the burden on healthcare workers and improve safety," said Jamie Hodgson, CEO at Insignia. "SafeTag's intuitive ease of use should speed adoption in the places it's most needed, at the patient bedside where guesswork is not an option. Knowing MellingMedical can help us deliver this to federal healthcare facilities across the U.S. makes our partnership a top priority."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology, pharmaceuticals, dental, ENT/neurology and wound care. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Insignia Technologies, Ltd.

Insignia Technologies harnesses its patented intelligent pigments to produce simple, cost-effective color-changing labels for a range of processes. Driven by their desire to unburden healthcare workers who, despite their desire to improve patient care, are often hindered by admin and unreliable processes, Insignia is looking to transform and enhance the way protocols are devised and adhered to. For more information, please visit buysafetag.com.

SOURCE MellingMedical

