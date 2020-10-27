MellingMedical and Kerecis Deliver Cutting-Edge Fish Skin Wound Care to America's Veterans

"This pioneering technology is a leading option for protecting and healing the body's largest organ, the skin, whether the veterans are receiving treatment for combat wounds or are among the 25% of veterans who suffer from diabetes," said Chris Melling, founder, president and CEO of Melling Medical . "The men and women who have served our country deserve the best possible care, including the innovative therapies developed by Kerecis."

The Kerecis product is intact fish skin that, when grafted onto damaged human tissue, recruits the body's own cells and is ultimately converted into living tissue. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human skin, making it an ideal skin substitute. Fish skin also contains Omega3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. The fish skin comes from cod, which is sustainably caught in North Atlantic waters.

"At Kerecis, our mission is to extend human life by supporting the body's own ability to regenerate tissues," said G. Fertram Sigurjonsson, founder and CEO of Kerecis. "American veterans are nearly 15% more likely to develop diabetes than the general population, increasing the likelihood that they will develop diabetic ulcers. Our partnership with MellingMedical will help us close the care gap for those who need these therapies the most."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with more than 50 recognized quality manufacturing partners.

For more information on MellingMedical's full line of medical/surgical supplies, durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, visit www.mellingmedical.com.

About Kerecis

Kerecis is pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids in the globally expanding cellular therapy and regenerative medicine market. The Kerecis fatty-acid-rich intact fish skin protects the body's tissues and enables it to regenerate tissues. The Kerecis sprayable fatty-acid topical and oral formulations protect the body from bacterial and viral infections.

The Kerecis products, which are based on fatty-acid-rich (including Omega3) fish skin and other important fish and plant-derived fatty acids, are currently being used to protect and regenerate tissue in diabetic and trauma wounds, and for infection control.

The company's mission is to extend human life by supporting the body's own ability to protect and regenerate tissues and its vision is to become world leader in regenerating damage of the human body by sustainably harnessing nature's own remedies. For more information, visit www.kerecis.com.

SOURCE MellingMedical