MellingMedical Joins Forces with Converge Medical Technology to Bring Innovative Spine Care Solutions to the Federal Healthcare System

Advanced at-home back and neck pain treatment technologies to serve veterans, active duty and DoD personnel

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical today announced a strategic partnership with Converge Medical Technology, a leader in evidence-based solutions for chronic back and neck pain. The collaboration will bring Converge's innovative MedX Home Lumbar Extension Device, AXIS Cervical Strengthening Device, and digital therapeutic solutions to federal healthcare facilities nationwide. MellingMedical will leverage its extensive experience in federal contracting and status as an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to improve access to Converge's non-surgical spine care for America's military personnel, DoD employees and veterans.

"Back and neck pain are among the most common health challenges facing our veterans and active-duty personnel," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "Converge Medical Technology's scientifically proven solutions, with their impressive track record of a 282% average increase in low back strength and 54% improvement in low back disability, represent exactly the kind of innovative care our heroes deserve."

Converge Medical Technology is known for its comprehensive approach to spine care, combining advanced medical devices with digital therapeutics and remote health coaching. If adopted, their solutions are particularly valuable for the veteran population, as they can be used safely at home while maintaining connection with healthcare providers through remote monitoring.

"Our mission has always been to change lives for the better through evidence-based spine care solutions," stated Marc Cortez, Converge Medical Technology's CEO. "Working with MellingMedical allows us to serve those who have served our country. Our at-home devices and digital therapeutic programs are ideal for veterans dealing with chronic back and neck pain, especially those in rural areas who may face challenges accessing traditional therapy facilities. With over 75 research articles supporting our approach and a 93% patient satisfaction rate, we're confident we can make a significant impact in veterans' quality of life."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Converge Medical Technology

Based in Austin, Texas, Converge Medical Technology is a leading provider of innovative solutions for chronic back and neck pain. Their comprehensive approach combines advanced medical devices, including the MedX Home Lumbar Extension Device and AXIS Cervical Strengthening Device, with digital therapeutics and remote health coaching. Their evidence-based programs have demonstrated significant improvements in patient outcomes, with an average 103% improvement in flexibility and 78% of patients likely to recommend the treatment to family or friends. Converge's solutions are backed by extensive research and designed to provide effective, convenient care in the comfort of patients' homes.

