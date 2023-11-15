MellingMedical Secures DoD Electronic Catalog (ECAT) Contract, Expanding Access to Medical/Surgical Supplies for VA Facilities

News provided by

MellingMedical

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical, a trusted provider of medical supplies, equipment, devices, and pharmaceuticals to Federal health facilities, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a second contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Electronic Catalog (ECAT) program. This five-year contract (SPE2DE-24-D-0003) to supply medical/surgical products to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal agencies will significantly improve access to essential medical and surgical supplies for health care practitioners at the DoD and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health facilities across the country. This new contract complements MellingMedical's previously awarded ECAT contract (SPE2DH-19-D-0018) to provide medical equipment along with its Federal Supply Schedule med/surg contract.

Continue Reading

DLA's ECAT is an internet solution designed to streamline the procurement process and enhance the availability of crucial medical supplies for DoD, VA, and other Federal government health facilities. MellingMedical's successful award of this contract affirms its commitment to supporting our nation's active duty military and veterans, and the dedicated healthcare professionals who serve them.

MellingMedical's participation with ECAT benefits healthcare practitioners, but also offers unique advantages to medical/surgical product manufacturers who wish to sell to the DoD and VA, automating procurements and speeding up access to a wide variety of medical surgical products needed by the troops and our veterans.

In announcing this contract award, Chris Melling, President and founder of MellingMedical, stated, "We are honored to expand our offerings under the DoD ECAT program to include medical/surgical supplies. This contract underscores our dedication to supporting the troops and our veterans and improving access to vital medical supplies for Federal healthcare facilities. We are honored to deliver top-notch care to our nation's heroes."

About MellingMedical
MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds Medical Equipment and Medical/Surgical ECAT contracts, as well as VA Med/Surg and Pharmaceutical Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contracts, through which it serves the full range of VA Medical Centers, all seven VA CMOPs, DoD Medical Facilities, and Health and Human Services (HHS) Indian Health Services (IHS). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, along with a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnerships with more than 50 recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit www.MellingMedical.com.

SOURCE MellingMedical

Also from this source

MellingMedical Adds SafeTag to MedSurg Offerings

MellingMedical Adds SafeTag to MedSurg Offerings

MellingMedical is continuing the expansion of its medical surgical portfolio by adding SafeTag, a dynamic visual indicator that improves adherence to ...
MellingMedical Offers miraDry to Federal Medical Centers

MellingMedical Offers miraDry to Federal Medical Centers

Known for its unique familiarity with the federal healthcare procurement system, MellingMedical is delighted to announce the latest addition to its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.