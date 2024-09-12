MellingMedical Signs NX Contracts to Source Topcon Devices

Offering broad array of medical surgical supplies essential to veteran care

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the terms of two recently signed NX contracts, MellingMedical will be providing two different Topcon lensmeters to VA Medical Centers and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs). As an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), MellingMedical supports veterans by enabling access to the federal health system for medical product providers like Topcon.

The two products offered under the VA's NX (non-expendable) equipment program are Topcon's CL-300PDL Computerized Lensmeter (Contract No. 36C10G24D0071) and Topcon's LM-8 Lensmeter with internal scale and adapter package (Contract No. 36C10G24D0065). A lensmeter is used to measure the optical properties of lenses, including prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses, and intraocular lenses (IOLs) while verifying the accuracy of a prescription, troubleshooting issues with glasses, and ordering lenses (new or replacement).

"These are milestone contracts for MellingMedical and our friends at Topcon. These agreements will make it easier for those medical personnel engaged in optical care for America's veterans to access Topcon's innovative technology and the diagnostic improvements they represent," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical.

"Working with MellingMedical to gain entry to the Veterans Health Administration is a key breakthrough for us in our efforts to deliver the best medical technology where it is needed most," said Lance Patton, Chief Operating Officer of Topcon Healthcare, Inc. "At Topcon, one of our key goals is to make healthcare more affordable and accessible by leveraging the eye for key insights into diseases of the eye, brain, heart, and kidneys. We call this mission Healthcare from the Eye, and it's especially gratifying to know that America's veterans will be benefiting from our ongoing efforts to improve healthcare access, cost, and quality."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Topcon Healthcare, Inc.

Topcon Healthcare, Inc., is part of Topcon Corporation (TSE 7732). We are a leading provider of eyecare solutions whose vision is to improve access and quality of healthcare while decreasing the cost of care. To achieve this vision, we created Healthcare from the Eye™, the strategy of applying AI models to imaging data from the eye to facilitate earlier detection and better management of disease. Healthcare from the Eye™ is powered by Harmony®, a cloud-based, vendor-inclusive digital health information platform enabling a connected care ecosystem.

A truly global business, Topcon Corporation is focused on developing solutions to solve societal challenges in the megadomains of healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. In healthcare, these challenges include increasing eye disease, rising medical costs, physician shortages, and unequal access to healthcare. By investing in value-driven innovations, Topcon Corporation works to help people enjoy good health and a better quality of life.

For more info, visit topconhealthcare.com.

About the NX Contracting System

In partnership with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Program Executive Office (PEO), the Office of Procurement, Acquisition and Logistics, Strategic Acquisition Center (SAC) established the Non-Expendable (NX) Equipment Program to improve support to veterans' healthcare needs by streamlining the Equipment Life Cycle Management (ELCM) process which annually applies to approximately $600 million in medical equipment purchases. The NX Equipment Program is designed to manage all facets of life cycle management ensuring the highest quality hospital equipment is managed from cradle-to-grave for VA Medical Centers and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) across VA's enterprise.

