MellingMedical to Deliver the Groundbreaking Accure Acne Laser to Federal Health Facilities

FDA-Approved Laser Technology's Precision Hits Acne at Its Source

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical today announced a new distribution relationship with Accure Acne, Inc., a pioneer in the development of innovative solutions for the treatment of acne. Under the terms of their agreement, MellingMedical can offer the company's Accure Laser™ System to board-certified dermatologists in federal health facilities who are engaged in treating mild to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris. As an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), MellingMedical offers a preferential pathway into the federal health system for providers like Accure.

"This technology is a reminder that federal health facilities, whether they're under the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs and other like agencies, are in the business of treating the whole patient," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "It's gratifying to know our knowledge of federal contracting and proven business practices can speed the delivery of such therapies to where they are most needed."

MellingMedical introduces Accure Acne's groundbreaking laser technology to patients in the federal health system. Post this

Groundbreaking Application of Laser Technology

The Accure Laser System builds upon the unique selectivity of the 1726 nm laser wavelength, adding proprietary technology to precisely control thermal gradient depth to have maximum impact on sebaceous glands whose inflammation and overproduction are known to exacerbate acne. This AcneTech breakthrough is accomplished through a unique pulsing algorithm, integrated temperature monitoring, and precise automated control of the device.

"During the nine years of research and testing that led to this transformative technology, we always hoped to enable access to the most people possible—thankfully the federal health system has the kind of reach that can really amplify our impact," commented Christopher Carlton, Accure Acne Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "MellingMedical's expertise in federal contracting has proven invaluable in this process and we look forward to delivering the maximum impact where it matters most."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and provides innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Accure Acne, Inc.

At Accure, we are wholly committed to developing revolutionary solutions to address acne. We know that acne can have a devastating social, psychological, physical and economic impact on patients around the world. Accure is pioneering transformative solutions that will answer this unmet need and have a positive and profound impact on patients and providers worldwide. "I am proud to see that Accure has now delivered on such an important and much-needed solution for dermatology," Rox Anderson, MD Accure Acne Co-Founder, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer.

Learn more about Accure and our commitment to addressing acne: www.accureacne.com

SOURCE MellingMedical