Melmark Receives Transformational Endowment Gift

"We are beyond grateful for this silver lining of the pandemic which will lift Melmark up and forward." Tweet this

This transformational gift will provide the foundation for Melmark's campaign to increase its endowment with a primary goal to ensure the future of adult services, while continuing a deep commitment to honor all individuals with disabilities served at the not-for-profit organization and beyond. Melmark has remained a tireless advocate for national policies ensuring adults with intellectual disabilities and autism have the right to live in high-quality settings of their choice with access to appropriate funding for these life-supporting services. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted the significant need for in-person high-quality day and residential programs for individuals such as those Anne and Brutus receive at Melmark.

Rita M. Gardner, M.P.H., LABA, BCBA, President and CEO of Melmark, thanked the family for their commitment to both the adults and children served at Melmark through this generous gift which will reap results for years to come. "We are humbled by the responsibility to steward this gift for future generations of Melmark. It honors Anne and Brutus' lives and the dedication of so many staff, who have worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gardner. She added, "We are beyond grateful for this silver lining of the pandemic which will lift us all up and forward as we navigate Melmark's future."

Melmark has expended more than $2.9 million in COVID-19 related costs while providing in-person services. Expenses range from virus mitigation measures and the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) to staff bonus or 'hero' pay and technology purchases to ensure a continuum of services when individuals are unable to attend in-person programming.

Melmark was founded in Berwyn, PA in 1966 and also has service divisions in Andover, Massachusetts and Charlotte, North Carolina. Recognized as one of the leading providers of evidence-based specialized day and residential programs in the country, Melmark has a combined staff of over 1,200 and serves 1,000 individuals from 25 states, as well as international regions. To learn more, visit www.melmark.org.

SOURCE Melmark

Related Links

melmark.org

