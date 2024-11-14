Melmark Welcomes First Elected Female Board Chair in 60 Years

Dr. Maureen McMahon of Merck Elected During Annual Board of Directors Meeting

BERWYN, Pa. and ANDOVER, Mass. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melmark, a national leader in the human services field, announced Dr. Maureen McMahon was elected as its new Board Chair at the annual Board of Directors meeting. McMahon succeeds Lawrence Cancro, Senior Vice President of the Boston Red Sox, who served as Chair since 2016. The Board also elected James Stahle, Group Managing Director of Commonwealth Capital Advisors (CCA) to serve in the Vice Chair role vacated by McMahon.

Dr. Maureen McMahon, Melmark Board Chair

"Having walked in the shoes of parent, nurse, and physician, Dr. McMahon brings a very unique and vital perspective to our Board," said Melmark President and CEO Rita M. Gardner, M.P.H., LABA, BCBA, CDE®. "Maureen's depth of understanding and experience working with individuals who have profound and complex intellectual and developmental disabilities supports Melmark's commitment to provide the highest quality of services and will challenge us to find new ways to elevate the field."

Dr. McMahon has served on Melmark's board since 2011, most recently in the role of Vice Chair, and is personally connected to Melmark as her daughter has received services for over 25 years. Maureen is a Medical Director/Medical Consult and Review Physician in Infectious Disease and Vaccines for Merck. She received her medical degree from Medical College of Pennsylvania and completed her Pediatric Residency training at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She has been in practice for more than 20 years with experience in a diversity of settings, including hospitals, offices, and a special needs school for children with medical complexities.

"My family, along with countless others in the ID/A community, have felt the positive impacts of Melmark's commitment to provide compassionate care and support best outcomes," stated Maureen McMahon, MD. "I am honored to work with Rita, our board, and leadership team as we advance Melmark's mission to enhance the lives of individuals with autism, intellectual, and developmental disabilities and advocate for a community that often has no voice."

During the course of her medical studies, Maureen was the recipient of 16 awards including the Solomon Prize in Pathology, the David Dunn Memorial Award in Neurology, the Jean Crump Memorial Prize in Pediatrics, and the Department of Medicine Prize to name a few. Dr. McMahon is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and has had teaching and clinical responsibilities at the Thomas Jefferson University and affiliated hospitals.

About Melmark

Melmark is a multi-state non-profit human service organization providing clinically sophisticated evidence-based special education, residential, vocational and therapeutic services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorders, developmental and intellectual disabilities, acquired brain injuries and other neurological and genetic disorders. All specialized special education services are based on the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA) and are designed based on each student's individual needs.

Recognized as one of the leading providers in the country, Melmark has a combined staff of over 1,200 at its service divisions in Pennsylvania, New England, and the Carolinas and serves 700 individuals from across the country. To learn more, visit www.melmark.org.

