MELTING POT AT HOME BRINGS FONDUE TO OVER 2,500 GROCERY STORES NATIONWIDE

Brand expands into Publix, Harris Teeter, Amazon Fresh, Safeway and more in largest retail push since 2023 launch

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Pot, the world's premier fondue restaurant, is launching its signature cheese and chocolate Melting Pot at Home line into more than 2,500 grocery stores nationwide, marking the largest retail expansion since the ready-to-heat specialty fondue debuted in 2023.

Now available at major U.S. grocery chains, including Publix, Harris Teeter, Amazon Fresh, Safeway Southwest and Safeway Mountain West and more, Melting Pot at Home brings the 50-year-old brand's restaurant experience from its 90-plus dining locations into potentially millions of kitchens across America.

"While nothing beats Melting Pot's in-restaurant experience, Melting Pot at Home is making it easier for people to enjoy fondue when they can't make it into the restaurant," said Jennifer Lukas-Bourgeois, director of retail at Melting Pot. "Whether it's a weeknight dinner, hosting friends or celebrating something special, Melting Pot at Home brings our signature cheese and chocolate fondues to your table between restaurant visits."

A selection of Melting Pot at Home products will be available at each grocer, featuring various cheese and chocolate fondues inspired by Melting Pot's recipes that delight more than 3 million restaurant guests annually. Each product is ready to heat and eat, allowing people to enjoy Melting Pot at home in minutes — no fondue pot required.

The expansion comes at the ideal time for at-home occasions like holiday entertaining, game-day gatherings, cozy winter nights and moments when shared food experiences take center stage.

Products are rolling out now across participating retailers. For more details, visit the-meltingpot.myshopify.com.

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot is America's premier fondue restaurant, serving more than 3 million guests annually across 90-plus locations in 31 U.S. states and Canada. For 50 years, Melting Pot has been the destination for creating memorable dining experiences through interactive fondue service, featuring artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees and indulgent chocolate desserts. The Melting Pot at Home retail line brings the brand's signature fondue experience to home kitchens nationwide. For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com .

