Melting Pot at Home Launches Limited-Edition Pumpkin Pie Chocolate Fondue

Brand debuts new variety for holiday entertaining

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Pot, the world's premier fondue restaurant, is bringing fall flavors home with a limited-time Pumpkin Pie Chocolate Fondue through its Melting Pot at Home line, now available exclusively online.

The seasonal offering transforms at-home gatherings into memorable occasions with velvety chocolate mixed with warm autumn spices. The Pumpkin Pie Chocolate Fondue is a creamy blend of white chocolate, pumpkin and pumpkin spice, finished with a sprinkle of crushed graham crackers.

"We wanted to give our guests something that captures the warmth of the season while staying true to what makes fondue so special: sharing, savoring and connecting over something delicious," said Jennifer Lukas-Bourgeois, director of retail at Melting Pot. "This seasonal flavor reflects our commitment to bringing craveable experiences to every occasion, whether in our restaurants or in guests' homes."

Melting Pot at Home's collection makes it easy for chocolate lovers to enjoy rich, indulgent fondue when they can't make it to one of the brand's 90-plus locations. Each package includes simple preparation instructions — no fondue pot required — and pairs perfectly with fresh fruit, marshmallows, pound cake and pretzels for dipping, creating the perfect treat for a cozy date night, family dessert or holiday party.

The new seasonal flavor is available now through Dec. 31 in three-pack bundles for $49.99 while supplies last. For more information and to order, visit the-meltingpot.myshopify.com.

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot is America's premier fondue restaurant, serving more than 3 million guests annually across 90-plus locations in 31 U.S. states and Canada. For 50 years, Melting Pot has been the destination for creating memorable dining experiences through interactive fondue service, featuring artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees and indulgent chocolate desserts. The Melting Pot at Home retail line brings the brand's signature fondue experience to home kitchens nationwide. For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com .

