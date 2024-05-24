Member for a Day Partners with Change to Transform Charitable Golf Auctions

Partnership Enhances Compliance and Efficiency, Empowering Nonprofits to Raise Millions Through Golf Fundraisers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Member for a Day , the leading golf nonprofit fundraising platform, announces today that it is partnering with Change , a donation processing and compliance platform, to revolutionize charitable golf auctions and sweepstakes. Golfers are able to bid on exclusive experiences to benefit a chosen charity on Member for a Day's site. Change's thorough nonprofit vetting, up-to-date compliance, and seamless donations solution make these auctions and sweepstakes possible.

Member for a Day selected Change for its compliance expertise, essential in the highly regulated professional fundraising space. Over 40 states have specific requirements for professional fundraisers, including registration and campaign reports detailing the amount donated to the charity, among other things. This partnership addresses critical barriers, including vetting nonprofit eligibility, processing donations, and distributing funds in a timely manner. Change's user-friendly platform makes it simple to onboard the nonprofits that Member for a Day is supporting and send funds raised to them quickly.

As Member for a Day plans to scale its fundraising activities and diversify into other avenues – like golf sweepstakes – an automated and reliable donation disbursement process is vital.

"We've had big plans for a while to scale our golf auctions and expand into sweepstakes, and now - thanks to Change - we're able to act on that. The legal compliance is quite complicated for what we do, but it's necessary. Having Change provide the compliance know-how has been a godsend."

– Eric Sedransk, Founder & CEO

Member for a Day plays a crucial role in raising funds for nonprofit organizations that are looking for more creative fundraising channels. The platform's golf auctions have benefitted prominent organizations such as The First Tee, LPGA Foundation, and the APROQUEN.

At publishing date, Member for a Day has supported hundreds of nonprofits, collectively raising over $8,200,000.

About Member for a Day

Member for a Day is the leading golf nonprofit fundraising platform. We work with the best nonprofits to exceed their fundraising goals by auctioning off once in a lifetime rounds of golf. We've auctioned off rounds of golf at 97 of the top 100 golf courses in the country with the likes of Bill Murray, Canelo, Bo Jackson, Ken Griffey Jr., and many other celebrities and pro athletes.

About Change

Change is an all-in-one donation processing platform that enables companies to engage socially conscious consumers. With Change, companies can seamlessly donate to any charity, maintain regulatory compliance, and track donation data in real-time. Change is backed by Freestyle and NEA.

