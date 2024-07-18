Member of the National Academy of Sciences, Dr. Robert C. Gallo, to Lead Microbial Oncology Program at TGH Cancer Institute

Dr. Gallo, who discovered the first human RNA virus linked to cancer and co-discovered HIV, effectively saving millions of lives, will focus his work at Tampa General on identifying novel therapeutic targets for difficult-to-treat cancers related to microorganisms.

TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) welcomes one of the world's most celebrated scientists and researchers to lead the newly established Microbial Oncology Program at the TGH Cancer Institute. Dr. Robert C. Gallo, considered one of the best biomedical scientists in American history and the most referenced scientist in the world for a decade (1980-1990), joined Tampa General on July 8 as founder and director of the Microbial Oncology Program at the TGH Cancer Institute and senior scientific advisor to the executive director of the TGH Cancer Institute.

Dr. Robert C. Gallo, who discovered the first human RNA virus linked to cancer and co-discovered HIV, effectively saving millions of lives, will focus his work at Tampa General on identifying novel therapeutic targets for difficult-to-treat cancers related to microorganisms.

Gallo has the unique distinction of twice winning America's most prestigious scientific award — the Albert Lasker Award in Medicine — in 1982 and 1986. Gallo was the most referenced scientist in the world in the 1980s and 1990s and ranked third in the world for scientific impact from 1983 to 2002. Among his many seminal contributions to science, Gallo was the first to identify a human retrovirus and the only known human leukemia virus, HTLV-1, shown to cause a human cancer.

"We are honored to welcome one of the most celebrated, most cited and most award-winning scientists to our world-class team at Tampa General," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "The addition of Dr. Robert C. Gallo to the TGH Cancer Institute marks a new era for Tampa General and for the state of Florida. Patients will have direct access to his research findings and our providers will benefit from his skills and knowledge."

Gallo and his colleagues also discovered interleukin-2 (IL-2), the first cytokine used as therapy for some forms of cancers. These pioneering discoveries by Gallo led other scientists in more recent years to successfully produce chimeric antigen receptor T- cells (CAR T-cells), a therapy that is providing cures for patients with some types of blood cancers.

"I am enthusiastic about the leadership at Tampa General and USF, and I am drawn to new, exciting and important endeavors, such as the efforts led by Dr. (Eduardo) Sotomayor and his colleagues at the TGH Cancer Institute and USF," said Gallo. "My co-workers and I are happy to join this rising institution in cancer research, and we look forward to helping it reach the next phase of its success. The tools are in place. The leaders are dedicated. The talent is present and growing."

In 1984, Gallo determined HIV-1 as the cause of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). He pioneered the development of the HIV blood test for identifying infected individuals and protecting the blood supply.

Given his unprecedented scientific productivity, Gallo received numerous scientific honors and awards, including membership in the National Academy of Sciences and 35 honorary doctorates from the most prestigious academic and scientific institutions in the world. He will be one of few members of the National Academy of Sciences working in an academic institution in the state of Florida and the only one in the Tampa Bay region.

"It is a true privilege to welcome a scientist, a pioneer and a mentor of the stature of Dr. Gallo to the scientific team at the TGH Cancer Institute as we embark on our journey to apply for the coveted NCI-designation within the decade," said Sotomayor, vice president and executive director of the TGH Cancer Institute. "With Dr. Gallo on our team, we will advance groundbreaking research to not just treat our patients, but defeat cancer once and for all."

At the TGH Cancer Institute, Gallo will focus his research on viruses causing cancer and bacterial proteins and products that he and his scientific group have demonstrated to be involved in cancer progression. Many of these cancers are currently untreatable or difficult to treat, and Gallo and his team have already identified novel targets that will lead to groundbreaking treatments and potential cures.

"Dr. Gallo is an outstanding, experienced investigator. I have known Bob and followed his work for many years. His research will solidify a new research initiative we are developing at the TGH Cancer Institute, and his leadership and experience will help develop our basic science and translational research strategy," said Dr. Jack Pledger, associate director of Basic Sciences at the TGH Cancer Institute.

At the USF Morsani College of Medicine (USF Health), Gallo is the James P. Cullison Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases. Gallo will also develop and serve as director of the USF Health Virology Center. He will be joined by his team of four researchers.

"Dr. Gallo's expertise in virology is unparalleled and will not only elevate the research taking place at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine but, through his groundbreaking research in the connection of viruses and cancer and novel therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers related to microorganisms, help the Tampa General Cancer Institute advance treatments and, potentially, find cures," said Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the Morsani College of Medicine.

Gallo established in 1996 the Institute of Human Virology (IHV) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Gallo is also a co-founder of the biotechnology company Profectus BioSciences, Inc. and co-founder and scientific director of the Global Virus Network (GVN). The GVN is now headquartered at USF Health.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals, with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers, the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women, and the top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact:

Amanda Bevis

(202) 680-9262 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital