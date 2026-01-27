Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine to Host International Cancer Research Leaders for the "Microbes, Genes & Cancer" Symposium

Set for March 2-3, 2026, conference will bring to Tampa internationally recognized experts from several scientific cancer-related disciplines.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Cancer Institute and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine will host leading cancer researchers, clinicians and translational scientists from across the U.S. and around the world March 2-3, 2026, in Tampa, Florida, for the "Microbes, Genes & Cancer" Symposium. This multidisciplinary, scientific conference will examine how microbes, genetics/epigenetics and immune pathways intersect to drive cancer development, progression, and treatment response.

As part of the commemoration of the Fifth Anniversary of the TGH Cancer Institute, the symposium will convene world-renowned basic scientists and translational/clinical investigators whose work has defined the fields of cancer viruses, cancer immunology, cancer biology and translational oncology. These experts will share leading-edge information on current and transformative trends in the biology, diagnosis and treatment of malignancies associated with viruses and bacteria and will discuss the latest breakthroughs in cancer biology, microbiome and immunotherapy. This conference is intentionally designed to accelerate understanding and spark new collaborations that can further advance the field of cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The meeting arrives at a pivotal moment in cancer research, as growing evidence has linked viral, bacterial, immune responses and microbiome-related mechanisms to cancer risk, therapeutic response and outcomes across multiple tumor types. Sessions will investigate topics that include viral and bacterial carcinogenesis, tumor-microbiome interactions, immune modulation, translational targets and emerging therapeutic strategies. It also will address the growing recognition of cancer risk among long-term HIV survivors.

A special session March 3 will mark the 50th anniversary of Dr. Robert C. Gallo and his colleagues' landmark discovery of interleukin-2 (IL-2), the first cytokine ever used in cancer treatment and now the cornerstone of immunotherapy. This session, "50 Years of Interleukin-2 Discovery," is the most fitting and historically meaningful outlet for commemorating Dr. Gallo's scientific legacy and will feature a cadre of speakers, all members of the National Academy of Sciences and/or Medicine:

Robert C. Gallo, MD (USF Health Institute for Translational Virology & Innovation; TGH Cancer Institute; Global Virus Network)

(USF Health Institute for Translational Virology & Innovation; TGH Cancer Institute; Global Virus Network) Steve Rosenberg, MD (National Cancer Institute)

(National Cancer Institute) Carl June, MD (University of Pennsylvania)

(University of Pennsylvania) Drew M. Pardoll, MD, PhD (Johns Hopkins University)

(Johns Hopkins University) Rafi Ahmed, PhD (Emory University)

(Emory University) Warren Leonard, MD (National Cancer Institute)

The Microbes, Genes & Cancer Conference precedes the annual Global Virus Network Scientific Meeting, March 4-6, a high-level international convening of virology leaders. Both meetings combine for International Science Innovation Week, a collaboration among the TGH Cancer Institute, the Global Virus Network and the USF Health Institute for Translational Virology and Innovation.

Designed for both established investigators and trainees, the Microbes, Genes & Cancer Symposium emphasizes cross-disciplinary dialogue and practical insights that can inform future research directions, clinical strategies and collaborative efforts.

The conference will be held in Tampa, Florida, at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine in downtown, in the heart of the Tampa Research and Medical District. This provides an easily accessed destination for national and international attendees. Registration is open.

Who should attend:

Cancer researchers and clinician-scientists

Immunologists and microbiologists

Infectious disease specialists

Translational and computational researchers

Oncology fellows, residents and trainees

Industry and academic leaders focused on cancer biology and immunotherapy

Conference details and registration: TGH Cancer Institute Meeting - Global Virus Network.

About the TGH Cancer Institute

The TGH Cancer Institute — among Florida's few cancer centers backed by academic medicine through its partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine — ranks among the nation's top 10% of hospitals by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2025–2026. It holds accreditations from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer; the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Quality Oncology Practice Initiative; the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers from the American College of Surgeons; the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy for excellence in stem cell and cellular therapy; and American Society of Radiation Oncology Program for Excellence. The institute is a member of the Association of American Cancer Institutes, recognized for leadership in research, treatment, education and outreach and was named among Newsweek's America's Best Cancer Hospitals. For more information about the TGH Cancer Institute, visit www.tgh.org/institutes-and-services/cancer-institute.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, the Tampa Bay region's only academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning across Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2025 America's Best Large Employers, ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the health care category for the fifth year in a row, and among the top five in the state of Florida, in the 2025 Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT USF HEALTH

USF Health's mission is to envision and implement the future of health. It is the partnership of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health, the Taneja College of Pharmacy, the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate and Postdoctoral Programs, and USF Health's multispecialty physicians' group. The University of South Florida, a high-impact research university dedicated to student success and committed to community engagement, generates an annual economic impact of more than $6 billion. Through hundreds of millions of dollars in research activity each year, USF is a leader in solving global problems and improving lives. For more information, visit health.usf.edu.

