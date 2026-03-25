Members Have Spoken: Notre Dame FCU and Catholic United Financial CU Set to Merge April 1st

NOTRE DAME, Ind., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following strong member affirmation, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union and Catholic United Financial Credit Union are moving forward with their planned merger, marking the next step in bringing together two mission-driven financial cooperatives.

The merger previously received approval from both boards of directors and the National Credit Union Administration. The merger also received overwhelming support from Catholic United Financial CU members at their Special Membership Meeting on March 18, 2026. The effective merger date will be April 1, 2026.

The merger brings together community-driven institutions with a shared commitment to member service, community involvement, and long-term sustainability. Together, the combined credit union will operate as Notre Dame FCU and serve approximately 70,000 members and manage total assets of approximately $1.4 billion.

"This is an exciting and meaningful step forward for our members," said Andrea Kuhl, President of Catholic United Financial Credit Union. "Our members' support of this merger affirms the shared values that unite our organizations. Together, we are positioned to expand our impact and better serve the needs of Catholic families and communities across the Upper Midwest."

Thomas Gryp, President/CEO of Notre Dame Federal Credit Union added, "This partnership brings together two strong, mission-driven organizations with a shared commitment to service, stewardship, and community. I pledge to continue CUFCU's legacy of member focus and community service as we build a stronger future together."

Following the merger, Thomas Gryp will continue as President/CEO of the combined organization. Andrea Kuhl will serve as Upper Midwest Market President, leading expansion and growth efforts in Minnesota and the surrounding region.

About Notre Dame FCU

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $1 billion and more than 66,000 members worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union's twelve convenient branch locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame and today serves over 900 affiliated groups. Notre Dame FCU is independent of the University. Visit us at www.NotreDameFCU.com. Insured by NCUA.

About Catholic United Financial CU

Catholic United Financial Credit Union (Catholic United Financial CU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with $34 million in assets and more than 3,200 member-owners. It operates offices in St. Paul and St. Cloud, Minnesota, and provides a full suite of banking products and services to Catholic individuals, families, and organizations. Its mission is to inspire, educate, and support members of our Catholic communities in achieving a lifetime of financial success.

SOURCE Notre Dame Federal Credit Union