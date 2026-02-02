Notre Dame Federal Credit Union and Catholic United Financial Credit Union Announce Intent to Merge as Strategic Partners

NOTRE DAME, Ind., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Notre Dame Federal Credit Union and Catholic United Financial Credit Union, two member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperatives, today announced their intent to merge in a strategic partnership designed to combine the strengths, cultures, and shared values of both organizations.

The proposed merger was approved by both boards of directors and the National Credit Union Administration. The merger is subject to a vote of Catholic United Financial CU members on March 18, 2026. If approved, the merger effective date will be April 1, 2026.

Thomas Gryp, Notre Dame FCU President CEO Andrea Kuhl, Catholic United Financial CU CEO

The merger brings together two strong institutions with a shared commitment to Catholic Social Teachings, member service, community involvement, and long-term sustainability. Together, the combined credit union will operate as Notre Dame FCU and serve approximately 70,000 members and manage total assets of approximately $1.4 billion.

"This merger unites two heart-driven organizations," said Andrea Kuhl, President of Catholic United Financial CU. "Both credit unions have a long history of prioritizing purpose and impact over profit. This merger allows us to live that out more fully together and better serve the growing needs of our members and Catholic communities in Minnesota."

Thomas Gryp, President/CEO of Notre Dame FCU added, "This partnership unites two mission-driven organizations with shared values and a common commitment to putting people over profit. Having Andrea and her team join Notre Dame FCU to serve the Upper Midwest Region will be extremely beneficial for all parties, especially our current and future members in the region."

Following the merger approval, Thomas Gryp will continue as President/CEO of the combined credit union, Andrea Kuhl will become Upper Midwest Market President. For more information on the merger visit NotreDameFCU.com/Merger.

About Notre Dame FCU

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $1 billion and more than 66,000 members worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union's twelve convenient branch locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame and today serves over 900 affiliated groups. Notre Dame FCU is independent of the University. Visit us at www.NotreDameFCU.com. Insured by NCUA.

About Catholic United Financial CU

Catholic United Financial Credit Union (Catholic United Financial CU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with $34 million in assets and more than 3,200 member-owners. It operates offices in St. Paul and St. Cloud, Minnesota, and provides a full suite of banking products and services to Catholic individuals, families, and organizations. Its mission is to inspire, educate, and support members of our Catholic communities in achieving a lifetime of financial success.

