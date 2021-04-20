Members Trust Company Wins 3 Prestigious Diamond Awards from CUNA Councils

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual competition included 35 categories with over 1200 entries from the credit union industry. The awards were presented virtually by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing and Business Development Council during Diamond Award Week, which began on April 12, 2021.

Members Trust Company won 3 awards in 3 different categories, including Brand Awareness, Content Marketing, and Video (Non-Commercial) Single, with a Category's Best in Content Marketing.

Wills vs Trusts

"At Members Trust Company, our mission is to help our credit union partners educate their members about complex and essential topics like estate planning and investments," said Andrea Valdez Brandon, VP of Marketing at MTC.

The marketing team at MTC has taken the last year to solidify their branding, focus on their engagement strategy, and produce trust and investment campaigns all aimed at helping credit union members and private clients learn how to protect their hard-earned assets and plan for their futures.

"In the past year, we have doubled down on our commitment to our partners by increasing the scope and breadth of our marketing team, sharpening our focus, and developing turnkey campaigns for our partners. Being recognized as Category's Best in content marketing really lets us know we are on the right track and is the icing on the cake!" said Neil Archibald, EVP, and COO of MTC.

A complete list of award winners can be found HERE .

About Members Trust Company: Founded in 1987, Members Trust Company is the first national trust and investment firm owned by and for America's credit unions. Members Trust Company abides by the philosophy to act in the best interest of clients with unmatched financial expertise. With over $3 billion in assets for 40+ credit union partners, it has been nationally recognized for investment strategies that manage both risk and return.

