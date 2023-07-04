Membrane Contactor Market worth $394 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Membrane Contactor Market by Function (Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic), Type (Polypropylene, Polytetrafluoroethylene), Application (Food Processing, Pharmaceutical Processing, Water & Wastewater Treatment) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 290 million in 2023 to USD 394 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028. Membrane contactors offer a significant interfacial area between two phases, enabling effective mass transfer of gases, volatile substances, or solutes. The membrane's selective permeability allows for the targeted separation or transfer of particular components, improving process effectiveness and product quality.

By membrane type, the others segment accounted for the second largest market share in 2022.

The other membrane types include perfluroalkoxy (PFA), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polymethylpentene (PMP), and composites. PFA membranes are adept at handling corrosive fluids and offer efficient mass transfer. Another fluoropolymer noted for its superior mechanical strength and chemical resistance is PVDF. PMP membranes are useful for a variety of applications due to their high gas permeability and low fouling tendencies. The use of other membrane types in the production of membrane contactors for the above-mentioned characteristics will fuel growth of this segment.

By application, the food processing segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during 2023 to 2028.

The food processing segment, by applications, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to its usage in deaeration and degassing of liquid food products. Membrane contactors remove dissolved gases such as oxygen or carbon dioxide to enhance the quality, flavor, and stability of beverages, juices, wines, or sauces. They provide effective gas-liquid separation, which reduces foaming, extends the shelf life of the product, and improves taste. Membrane contactors are used in the food processing industry because they improve product quality, shelf life, flavor retention, and process effectiveness.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the membrane contactor market in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region has been investing resources in R&D projects to create cutting-edge membrane technology and enhance current membrane contactor procedures. Collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and business stakeholders are improving membrane performance, creating new materials, and enhancing system design for particular applications. The need for membrane contactors in the area is being driven by such developments. Also, sustainability and environmentally friendly practices are being emphasized more and more by governments and businesses in Asia Pacific, fueling the growth of membrane contactor market.

Market Players :

The major players operating in the membrane contactor market include 3M (US), Romfil (Germany), JU.CLA.S Srl (Italy), KH TEC GmbH (Germany), Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), PTI Pacific Pty. Ltd. (Australia), EUROWATER (Denmark), Hydro-Elektrik GmbH (Germany), Compact Membrane Systems (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Wuhan Tanal Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and others.

