Membrane Filtration Market, 2023 by Type, Application, Membrane Material, Module Design, and Region

The global market for membrane filtration has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.66 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 17.34 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018.

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are the potential primary markets of the industry. The growth of the dairy industry across the world, advantages offered by membrane filtration technologies, and rise in demand for high-quality and safe food products are diving the growth of the global membrane filtration market. Furthermore, emerging membrane filtration technologies along with extensively growing R&D activities are projected to escalate the growth of the membrane filtration market during the forecast period.

Membrane filtration technologies help to retain the original characteristics in the food products with minimal or no changes to the product profile which is one of the most important advantages offered by membrane filtration technologies. Energy consumption is very low in membrane filtration technologies as compared to the conventional filtration technologies. Hence, these technologies have been receiving wide acceptability from the government and federal bodies.



The membrane filtration market, based on type, is segmented into reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and nanofiltration. The meat & seafood segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2016 since RO is very effective in removing harmful contaminants from water as well as minerals such as iron, fluoride, lead, salt, manganese, and calcium, and offers high efficiency in terms of water purification as it can remove up to 99% of the mineral contaminants.



The membrane filtration market, based on application, is segmented into water & wastewater and food & beverages. The food & beverages segment is further subsegmented into dairy products, drinks & concentrates, wines & beers, and others. The food & beverages segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all membrane filtration applications from 2018 to 2023. It offers various effective functions such as concentration and fractionation of skim milk and whey, bacteria removal and demineralization of whey, cheese purification and lactose reduction in milk, as well as taste, color, and shelf life enhancement of the food products and therefore, this segment is projected to grow at a significant rate in the future.



Based on membrane material, the membrane filtration market is segmented into polymeric and ceramic. The ceramic segment is projected to be the fastest-growing. This type of membrane is majorly utilized in the water processing industry due to the effective properties offered such as high chemical and physical stability, long lifespan, and effective separation. Ceramic membranes are also utilized in the food & beverage industry for the applications such as clarification of juice and beer, dewatering of products, sterilization of milk and whey, concentration of juices, and desalination of whey.



Based on module design, the membrane filtration market is segmented into spiral wound, tubular systems, and plate & frame and hollow fiber. The tubular systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 as these modules are widely utilized for water applications; they are highly efficient in removing contaminants and producing high-quality processed water.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Supply Chain

5.3 Regulatory Framework

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.1.1 Food and Drug Administration(FDA) - US

5.3.1.2 Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) - UK

5.3.1.3 Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) - India

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Rapid-Growing Dairy Industry

5.4.1.2 Regulations for Water Safety and Filtration

5.4.1.3 Rising Demand for Premium Products

5.4.1.3.1 Rise in Purchasing Capability By Consumers for Premium Products

5.4.1.3.2 Consumers' Inclination Towards High Quality Products

5.4.1.4 Emerging Technologies in the Membrane Filtration Field

5.4.1.4.1 Innovations in the Ceramic Membranes to Optimize the Product Efficiency in Food Processing

5.4.1.5 Efficiency Offered By Membrane Filtration Technologies

5.4.1.5.1 Product Efficiency

5.4.1.5.2 Energy Efficiency

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 High Setup Costs

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Increasing Instances of Waterborne Diseases

5.4.3.2 Growth Potential in Asian and Middle Eastern Markets

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Advantages of Membrane Filtration



6 Membrane Filtration Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water & Wastewater

6.3 Food & Beverages

6.3.1 Standardization

6.3.2 Concentration

6.3.3 Clarification / Separation

6.3.4 Fractionation

6.3.5 Dairy Products

6.3.6 Drinks & Concentrates

6.3.7 Wines & Beers

6.3.8 Other Food & Beverage Applications



7 Membrane Filtration Market, By Membrane Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polymeric

7.3 Ceramic



8 Membrane Filtration Market for Food & Beverages, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Reverse Osmosis

8.3 Ultrafiltration

8.4 Microfiltration

8.5 Nanofiltration



9 Membrane Filtration Market for Food & Beverages, By Module Design

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Spiral Wound

9.3 Tubular Systems

9.4 Plate & Frame and Hollow Fiber



10 Membrane Filtration Market for Food & Beverages, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Spain

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.4 UK

10.3.5 France

10.3.6 Netherlands

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Southeast Asia

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Japan

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 Qatar

10.5.3 Oman

10.5.4 UAE

10.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Chile

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Market Strategies

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 New Product Launches, 2013-2017

11.3.3 Expansions

11.3.4 Expansions, 2013-2017

11.3.5 Acquisitions

11.3.6 Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 DOW Chemical Company

12.2 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

12.3 Alfa Laval

12.4 Pall Corporation

12.5 3M Company

12.6 Koch Membrane Systems

12.7 Veolia Water Technologies

12.8 Fileder Filter Systems Ltd.

12.9 Prominent

12.10 Acwa Services

12.11 Aquabio

12.12 Aquatech International



