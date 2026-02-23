Membrane Labs Secures Second U.S. Patent for Non-Custodial, Credit-Based Digital Asset Settlement

New patent extends protection around coordinated, multi-chain settlement architecture designed for institutional counterparties

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Membrane Labs today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,555,099 B1, titled "Platform for Coordinated Credit-Based and Non-Custodial Digital Asset Settlement."

The newly issued patent builds on Membrane's earlier U.S. Patent No. 11,651,353 B1 (2023) and extends protection to coordinated, credit-aware digital asset settlement workflows. Together, the patents establish a protected framework for managing counterparty exposure, netting obligations off-chain, and orchestrating final settlement across multiple blockchain networks without requiring centralized custody.

Expanding Protection Around Institutional Settlement Architecture

Membrane's 2023 patent established its core architecture for coordinated, non-custodial settlement across blockchain networks. The 2026 patent extends that protection to additional mechanisms central to institutional market structure, including:

Credit-based digital asset trading





Off-chain netting of counterparty obligations prior to blockchain execution





Exposure-based settlement triggers





Structured transaction coordination between counterparties





Secure exchange of encrypted transaction packages





Multi-chain settlement orchestration

This architecture separates trade execution, exposure management, and final on-chain settlement into coordinated but distinct processes. The result is a system that enables institutional counterparties to manage credit relationships, reduce gross exposure through netting, and execute settlements while retaining control of assets.

As digital asset markets mature, capital efficiency and counterparty coordination increasingly define competitive advantage. Membrane's patented framework is designed to support both, enabling exposure-aware settlement flows that reduce operational friction without introducing custodial dependency.

Strengthening the Settlement Layer for Digital Asset Markets

The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,555,099 B1 further establishes Membrane's protected position in non-custodial settlement infrastructure, prime workflow coordination, and multi-chain credit-enabled market structure.

"Our second settlement patent reinforces our strategy to build the settlement layer for institutional digital asset markets," said Carson Cook, CEO of Membrane Labs. "Our intellectual property now spans coordinated, credit-netted settlement workflows designed to support capital-efficient market structure without introducing custodial risk."

As institutional participation in digital assets expands across lending, trading, and tokenized real-world assets, robust settlement architecture becomes foundational to supporting institutional scale. Membrane's expanding IP portfolio formalizes and protects the systems designed to support that evolution.

About Membrane Labs

Membrane Labs is an institutional infrastructure layer for digital asset credit and loan lifecycle management. Its API-first system enables counterparties to manage origination, collateralization, exposure monitoring, and treasury workflows through a coordinated non-custodial architecture. Its patented settlement framework supports capital-efficient, multi-chain execution across custodians and blockchains.

