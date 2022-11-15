Membranes Global Market Report 2022: Shift from Chemical to Physical Treatment of Water Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membranes Market, By Material (Polymeric, Ceramic), Technology (RO, MF, UF, NF), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Processing), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global membrane market size is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027 from USD 6.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors such as increasing demand for potable water, rising water scarcity, and shift from chemical to physical water treatment. Furthermore, desalination and growing demand from emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to boost the growth of the membranes market.

Polymeric segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment among materials in the membranes market

Membrane market is segmented as polymeric, ceramic, and others based on the material used. Polymeric membranes are the majorly commercialized membranes and account for the larger market share of the market as compared to ceramic membranes. Polymeric membranes are cost-effective as compared to ceramic membranes, which is one of the driving factors for this segment.

RO segment to be the largest segment amongst technologies in the overall membranes market during the forecast period

Membranes market is segmented into RO, UF, MF, and NF based on technology. RO membranes are permeable to water but impermeable to most of dissolved salts, bacteria, pyrogens, and organics. These membranes are widely utilized in water desalination systems. Stringent regulations regarding wastewater treatment further supports the increasing demand of RO membranes.

Industrial processing to grow at the highest growth rate amongst applications in the overall membranes market

Based on application, the membranes market is segmented into two segments: water & wastewater treatment, and industrial processing. Water & wastewater treatment accounts for the highest market share of membranes market. Industrial processing further includes various end use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, textile, pulp & paper, power, chemical & petrochemical, and others. Growth in these end-use industries will drive the demand for membranes in industrial processing applications.

Asia Pacific estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing region in the membranes market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the largest market for membranes. This large market share is primarily attributed to the presence of various developing nations in the region. Nations including China and India are witnessing rising industrialization, a growing population, and an increasing awareness about water conservation & wastewater treatment, which drives the membranes market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Awareness About Water & Wastewater Treatment

Stringent Wastewater Regulations

Shift from Chemical to Physical Treatment of Water

Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries

Restraints

Fouling and Scaling Reducing Membrane Performance

High Capital Costs

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Water Treatment in Developing Countries

Increasing Water Scarcity

Challenges

Issue Related to Lifespan and Efficiency of Membranes

Discharge of Brine as Waste from RO Membranes

