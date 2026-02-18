MemCor™ MBR systems selected for three major wastewater treatment plant expansions in England

United Utilities announced MemCor™ MBR systems will be key technology for three of its largest sites in the North West of England

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Utilities, the water and wastewater services provider for the North West of England, has selected DuPont Water Solutions to supply MemCor™ membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems for wastewater treatment plant expansions at three facilities. The advanced membrane system will help United Utilities expand wastewater treatment capacity, meet stricter discharge requirements and produce high-quality treated effluent.

MemCor™ MBR technology was selected during a competitive bid process to upgrade three wastewater treatment plants in the region: Eccles, Salford and Wigan. The facility in Wigan, which serves a population of over 437,000 people, will become the largest MBR plant in the UK.

"We are honored and proud to have been selected by United Utilities as their Membrane Bioreactor partner for these significant projects. Our advanced MemCor™ MBR technology will support the Eccles, Salford, and Wigan sites to achieve improved future effluent treatment standards," said Karla Butler, Vice President and General Manager at DuPont Water Solutions. "These projects reflect the shared commitment of DuPont and United Utilities to bring world-class treatment solutions and operational resilience into the heart of the UK's wastewater infrastructure."

Membrane Bioreactors (MBRs) are an advanced wastewater treatment process that combines activated sludge treatment with MemCor™ MBR membrane filtration, resulting in superior effluent quality and high operational efficiencies. The system can deliver stable performance, operational flexibility and reduced maintenance requirements, which can lead to significant life-cycle cost savings.

"Procuring MBR technology at scale and doing it earlier in the AMP gives us the benefits of economies of scale, greater certainty, quicker delivery, improved standardization and long-term operational value," said James Davies, Regional Delivery Manager at United Utilities. "It also helps us meet tighter water quality requirements for the environment, which will benefit the communities we serve."

For over 30 years, MemCor™ MBR technology has established a reputation for high efficiency, reliability, and reduced operational costs, and it is now used in more than 300 municipal and industrial installations worldwide.

DuPont Water Solutions technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

