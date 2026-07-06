Memoir Shares One Woman's Journey from Domestic Abuse to Faith and Resilience

Author recounts decades of personal struggle, perseverance and spiritual growth to encourage women facing abusive relationships

KATY, Texas, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In her debut memoir, "In the Oven with the Door Halfway Open: The Day I Say I Do and The Surprises That Come With It," Ausi shares a deeply personal story of a marriage that began with hope but soon became marked by abuse, fear and uncertainty. Through honest reflection, she recounts the lessons that carried her through decades of hardship and the faith in God that ultimately helped her rediscover her strength.

“In the Oven with the Door Halfway Open: The Day I Say I Do and The Surprises That Come With It” by Ausi

Drawing from her own life, Ausi writes about growing up surrounded by domestic abuse and unknowingly stepping into that same cycle as a young bride. Rather than looking away from the difficult moments, she shares them openly, tracing her journey from a frightened young woman to someone who learned to stand firm in her faith, value herself and refuse to give up on the life she believed was possible.

"I wrote this book for the women who feel like they're trapped," Ausi said. "I want to help many women who are really In the Oven with the Door Halfway Open. I want to help all women grow and realize they must hold on."

More than a memoir, "In the Oven with the Door Halfway Open" reflects on the lasting effects of generational trauma, the quiet ways abuse can shape a person's life and the healing that can come through faith, perseverance and self-discovery. Alongside her experiences in marriage, Ausi also recounts rebuilding her life after Hurricane Katrina forced her to leave the city she had always called home. Through it all, she hopes readers will recognize they are not alone and that even life's most difficult seasons do not have to define their future.

"Writing this book changed me," Ausi said. "I was a dreamer who dreamed my life into a better world. I was once a confused young girl who grew to become a strong, wise woman who never gave up on herself and, most of all, God. Not only did my prayers get me through, but my faith in God Almighty got me to become who I am today."

"In the Oven with the Door Halfway Open: The Day I Say I Do and The Surprises That Come With It"

By Ausi

ISBN: 9798823029407 (softcover); 9798823029414 (electronic)

Available on AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

An accomplished professional with experience in government, law, engineering and healthcare, Ausi has worked alongside distinguished leaders in education and medicine, gaining invaluable insight throughout her career. A survivor of domestic abuse, she draws from her own experiences growing up in an environment marked by violence and overcoming hardship in marriage. Her writing reflects a journey of resilience, self-discovery and perseverance, encouraging others to recognize their own strength and pursue the life they deserve. To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/849270-In-The-Oven-With-The-Door-Halfway-Open.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Cydney De Los Santos

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SOURCE AuthorHouse