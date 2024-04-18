Memorial and Solis Mammography Open New Community-Based Breast Imaging Centers in Weston, Plantation and Hialeah

ADDISON, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Healthcare System and Solis Mammography, are pleased to announce the opening of the collaboration's first community-based breast screening centers in Weston, Plantation and Hialeah, Florida. The centers represent the commitment that both organizations have made to expand access to state-of-the art breast imaging services through convenient, easily accessible locations across South Florida.

The innovative collaboration between the nation's largest independent breast wellness leader and the renowned South Florida-based public healthcare system launched in the first quarter of 2023 with Solis Mammography assuming the management of Memorial's hospital-based women's imaging centers at Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Hospital Miramar.

"Empowering South Florida's vibrant women, Memorial and Solis Mammography have united to provide seamless access to breast screenings," said Leah A. Carpenter, Chief Operating Officer of Memorial Healthcare System. "Together, we prioritize women's health, ensuring a pathway from preventative care to the compassionate support of Memorial Cancer Institute, because every woman's well-being and health journey deserves unwavering commitment."

"Convenient, community-based access to advanced mammography screening services is the key to saving more lives," said Grant Davies, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solis Mammography. "As we build on our strong alliance with Memorial to reach more women across South Florida, we'll be able to expand upon our shared mission of detecting more breast cancers at even earlier stages."

Each of the breast screening centers offers leading-edge technology, along with a team of experienced and compassionate healthcare professionals who are committed to providing the highest standard of breast imaging to residents in the community.

Key features of the community-based locations:

3D Mammography and SmartCurve: Solis Mammography's innovation-driven screening platform includes 3D mammography for greater accuracy, and SmartCurve technology for a more comfortable mammogram. Dense breast ultrasound is also offered as a supplemental screening tool.

Patient-Centered Care: Each of the three community-based centers are designed with patient comfort and convenience in mind, ensuring a welcoming and stress-free environment for every patient.

Convenient Scheduling: With flexible appointments, online scheduling and extended hours, women in the Weston , Plantation and Hialeah areas can now more easily prioritize their breast health. Screening mammograms may be scheduled online without a doctor's order. An order is required for scheduling dense breast ultrasound. To schedule a mammogram, go online to Solis Mammography, or call 855-530-2383.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to elevating mammography services and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for almost 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 125 centers in 17 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, South Texas, Utah, Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville, North Carolina, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and, through its affiliated brands Washington Radiology and Progressive Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography is pioneering a boutique-style retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring and smarter health prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for 70 years. Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation and transparency, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access, and providing equitable care throughout the region. It employs a staff of more than 17,000 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, medical office buildings, a health specialty center, and a nursing home.

