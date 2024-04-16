Solis Mammography and Northwest Healthcare Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Enhance Women's Health in the Tucson Market

ADDISON, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Mammography , the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, and Northwest Healthcare have established a new joint venture to expand breast imaging services throughout the Tucson market. The collaboration encompasses Northwest Healthcare's existing mammography centers at Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Northwest Medical Center Houghton, with future plans to expand into additional communities to improve access to essential screening and diagnostic mammography services.

"Our shared mission is to positively impact the health and well-being of more women in the Tucson area through a different approach to mammography," said Grant Davies, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solis Mammography. "We know that when we redefine the way mammography is experienced and improve access, more patients will regularly get screened. Through technical expertise and clinical leadership those screenings can detect more cancers and save more lives."

With an unyielding commitment to women's health, Solis Mammography has been a trailblazer in the field of breast imaging for almost 40 years, advancing both mammography technology and the patient experience. The company is known for its high-touch, patient-centric approach that engages patients in their own breast health, driving awareness, increasing compliance and improving early detection through an innovation-driven screening platform.

"This strategic affiliation enables Northwest Healthcare to accelerate our efforts in mammography to expand breast imaging services throughout Southern Arizona, aligning with our goal to enhance patient access leading to healthier communities," said Brian Sinotte, FACHE, Market CEO of Northwest Healthcare. "Breast cancer is among the leading causes of death in women over 40; together with Solis Mammography, we are eager to further enhance our program to effectively serve more patients."

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to elevating mammography services and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for almost 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 120 centers in 16 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, South Texas, Utah, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville, North Carolina, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and, through its affiliated brands Washington Radiology and Progressive Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography is pioneering a boutique-style retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

About Northwest Healthcare

Northwest Healthcare is an integrated healthcare provider committed to delivering Tucson and surrounding communities with high quality, accessible healthcare. Northwest Healthcare includes Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, Northwest Medical Center Houghton, Northwest Emergency Centers in Vail and Marana, Northwest Urgent Cares, Northwest Women's Center, Northwest Primary & Specialty Care, Northwest Tucson Surgery Center, Tucson Surgery Center and Northwest Transitions, an inpatient rehabilitation facility. To learn more, visit HealthierTucson.com . Northwest Healthcare offers Live Healthy, a free e-newsletter with a monthly dose of health and wellness inspiration sent directly to your inbox. Sign up at healthiertucson.com/enewsletter-sign-up-thank-you

SOURCE Solis Mammography