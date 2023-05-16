Memorial Day Masses and Cardinal Dedication of New Chapel Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery to Honor Veterans and Their Families

NEWARK, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is inviting veterans, their families, and friends to join Memorial Day Masses on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM across various archdiocesan cemeteries.

Our Memorial Day Masses honor the memory of fallen heroes, acknowledge the service of veterans and active-duty military personnel, and include prayers for all those interred in our cemeteries and mausoleums.

Memorial Day Mass will be celebrated simultaneously Monday, May 29, 2023, at 11 A.M. at various Archdiocesan Catholic Cemeteries locations with distinguished celebrants at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, Christ The King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, and Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City, New Jersey. Our Memorial Day Masses honor the memory of fallen heroes, acknowledge the service of veterans and active-duty military personnel, and include prayers for all those interred in our cemeteries and mausoleums. The Archdiocese will also celebrate the dedication of the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection at Gate of Heaven Cemetery by His Eminence Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., D.D., Archbishop of Newark.

"Each name engraved on these sacred grounds represents a hero who served our nation with honor, a loving family member who supported them, and a story of courage that inspires us all," says Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries, expressing his appreciation for the veterans and their families. "We are humbled to celebrate and remember their legacies, forever cherishing the sacrifices they made for our freedom."

Most Masses will be held outdoors under large canopy tents - rain or shine, with seating provided. *Gate of Heaven and Maryrest cemeteries Masses will be held indoors.

After last year's successful return to open-air celebrations, this year's event promises to be equally inspiring, allowing local Catholics to experience Memorial Day Mass with family and friends as a united community.

The Archdiocese will also celebrate the dedication of the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection at Gate of Heaven Cemetery by His Eminence Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., D.D., Archbishop of Newark.

The new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection at Gate of Heaven Cemetery features stunning marble crypts, glass cremation niches, a two-story mosaic of the Resurrected Christ, and 14 life-like wooden statues of the stations of the cross, handcrafted nearly 200 years ago in Tyrol, Austria. The dedication ceremony will serve as a testament to the unwavering faith of the community.

Active military personnel and veterans are encouraged to participate in the Memorial Day Mass by carrying wreaths or candles, serving as Lectors or gift presenters, or reciting intercessions.

Memorial Day Mass will be celebrated simultaneously Monday, May 29, 2023, at 11 A.M. at various Archdiocesan Catholic Cemeteries locations with distinguished celebrants.

*Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover – Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin , C.Ss.R., D.D.

Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington – Most Reverend Manuel A. Cruz , D.D.

– Most Reverend , D.D. *Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ – Most Reverend Michael A. Saporito , D.D.

Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia – Most Reverend Elias R. Lorenzo , O.S.B., D.D.

– Most Reverend , O.S.B., D.D. Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City – Most Reverend Gregory J. Studerus , D.D.

– Most Reverend , D.D. Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes – Very Reverend John J. Chadwick , S.T.D.

– Very Reverend , S.T.D. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Orange – Rev. Philip J. Waters , O.S.B.

*Gate of Heaven and Maryrest cemeteries will celebrate Memorial Day Mass inside their mausoleum chapels. Visit www.rcancem.org/memorial-day-mass for more information and location details.

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is committed to honoring and remembering veterans throughout the year during monthly Masses, Veteran's Day, Flag Day, and Memorial Day. Flags fly daily in designated areas across all Archdiocesan cemeteries, and over one thousand American flags are placed at the memorials of interred veterans for Memorial Day, remaining through Flag Day.

For more information about Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark and their ministry, contact a Memorial Planning Advisor at [email protected] or visit www.CatholicJourney.org.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

The ministry of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark exists to meet the needs of individuals and families before, at the time of death and burial, and throughout bereavement. They also provide Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at Archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at [email protected] or learn more at www.rcancem.org.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark