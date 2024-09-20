Protecting Your Loved Ones Is Easy With 0% Interest & 48 Months at Magnificent Mausoleum in Mahwah, Pristine Sanctuary in Franklin Lakes

Come to the next Open House weekend, Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum in Mahwah, NJ, and Christ The King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ. Both are in Bergen County near the New York State border.

Maryrest Chapel Mausoleum features beautiful stained-glass windows, marble and glass cremation niches, marble crypts, a chapel for committal services, monthly Masses, and prayerful experiences.

The cemetery offers traditional outdoor spaces, including an Amish-styled gazebo committal section and New Jersey's first natural/green burial section. The garden features bright wildflowers and butterflies surrounded by splendid trees in a kaleidoscope of fall colors to admire.

Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, Bergen County, New Jersey, near the Rockland County, New York border, offers a rural and peaceful cemetery with traditional ground burial and cremation options with flat markers to preserve the beautiful park-like setting.

Are You Keeping the Cremains of Your Loved One at Home? Consider Bringing Them Home (To The Lord)

If you have been keeping the cremated burial remains of your loved ones at home, our open house events could be the perfect opportunity to give your loved ones the resting place they deserve.

Caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors will meet with you to share information about burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning. Several payment options are available, including 0% interest for 48 months.

Maryrest Cemetery & Mausoleum is located at 770 Darlington Avenue in Mahwah, NJ, and Christ the King Cemetery is located at 980 Huron Road in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

The open house is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are not necessary. However, we recommend visitors fill out and submit the online form on our website to help our caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors better understand their concerns and needs.

To learn more about Maryrest and Mausoleum in Mahwah, click the link for more details: https://www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-maryrest. Click here to learn more about Christ The King Cemetery just a few miles away: https://www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-christ-the-king.

Remaining open house dates and locations:

October 12 & 13: Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, NJ 07031, (888) 467-8903.

October 26 & 27: St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ 07067,

(888) 444-2791.

November 9 & 10: Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum, 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City, N.J. 07306, (888) 621-0337.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gGjxb9wkxo

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtHZJSEX_9E

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511243/Catholic_Cemeteries_of_the_Archdiocese_of_Newark_Green_Burial_with_St__Francis_and_Wolf.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511244/Catholic_Cemeteries_of_the_Archdiocese_of_Newark_Flowers_trees_and_graves.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906827/Catholic_Cemeteries_of_the_Archdiocese_of_Newark_Logo.jpg

