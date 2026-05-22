Memorial Day Weekend Just Got More Flavorful With Wingstop's New $1-Per-Wing Bundles

10 Wings for $10, 20 for $20 and 30 for $30 Available Nationwide Through May 26

DALLAS, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day weekend just got more flavorful. Wingstop is kicking off the summer of value with new limited-time bundles featuring 10 wings for $10, 20 wings for $20 and 30 wings for $30.

Available nationwide through May 26, guests can choose from Classic Wings, Boneless Wings or Mix & Match orders across all bundle options.

Wingstop's New $1 Per-Wing Bundles

Whether it's a beach weekend, cookout, game night or an easy dinner with friends, Wingstop's cooked-to-order wings bring bold flavor to every summer occasion.

"At Wingstop, summer is all about getting together over great food and unforgettable flavor," said Donnie Upshaw, Chief Brand Officer at Wingstop. "These new bundles make it easy for fans to enjoy more of the wings and flavors they love all weekend long."

Fans can pair their order with Wingstop's newest limited-time flavor, Citrus Mojo — a zesty blend of citrus, garlic and mojo-inspired herbs — or choose from the brand's 12 iconic flavors, including Lemon Pepper, Hot Honey Rub, Mango Habanero, Original Hot and Garlic Parmesan.

The offer is available nationwide exclusively through the Wingstop app and online ordering at Wingstop.com.

Prices may be higher in AK/HI. $1-per-wing offer applies only to 10 wings for $10, 20 wings for $20 and 30 wings for $30 offers at participating locations. Valid through May 26, 2026. See Wingstop.com/offers for full details.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide, with approximately 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Generating over $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2025, Wingstop offers made-to-order, always fresh classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches in 12 bold, distinctive flavors, alongside signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, Wingstop is the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA with a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact: Kyra Harbert, [email protected]

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.