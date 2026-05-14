Wingstop Debuts 'House of Flavor' Fan Experience in North America for the First Time

Gameday energy comes to life in Dallas and Toronto with bold flavors, fan-first moments and exclusive performances from platinum-selling rapper FERG

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is bringing its House of Flavor experience to North America for the first time, turning up the heat this summer with culture-driven experiences only Wingstop can deliver.

Wingstop's hometown of Dallas hosts House of Flavor from June 24-July 3. House of Flavor debuts in Toronto from June 11-14.

Wingstop's House of Flavor, coming to its hometown of Dallas as well as Toronto throughout June, is the ultimate fan destination. The experience features Wingstop's sauced-and-tossed wings, live DJs, gameday watch parties, merch, free tattoos and nonstop vibes. Dallas will also feature a barber delivering fresh, soccer-inspired cuts, while Toronto will offer custom nail art. Both cities will host exclusive, one-night-only performances from FERG on June 11 in Toronto and June 24 in Dallas.

House of Flavor previously had epic runs at major cultural moments in Milan (February 2026) and Paris (July 2024). In North America, the experience will feature immersive, flavor-packed environments that are inspired by the global energy of summer soccer.

"When the world shows up for the game, we bring the flavor and the culture," said Donnie Upshaw, Chief Brand Officer of Wingstop. "House of Flavor is built for that energy, bringing fans together through culture, community and craveable flavor you can see, feel and taste."

House of Flavor is free and open to the public in Toronto from June 11 to 14 at Stanley Barracks and in Dallas from June 24 to July 3 at The Bomb Factory, both open 11 a.m. until late. Hours are subject to change, entry fees and/or age restrictions may apply, and entry restrictions may apply.

For more information, visit www.houseofflavor.com.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide, with approximately 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Generating over $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2025, Wingstop offers made-to-order, always fresh classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches in 12 bold, distinctive flavors, alongside signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, Wingstop is the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA with a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

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SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.