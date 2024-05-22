Memorial Day Weekend Reminder: Dig Safe with MISS DIG 811

GLADSTONE, Mich., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans prepare to kick off the summer season with Memorial Day Weekend celebrations, MISS DIG 811 urges all homeowners, contractors, and excavators to prioritize safety by calling 811 before starting any digging projects.

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a time when many individuals embark on outdoor projects such as landscaping, building fences, and installing sprinkler systems. While these activities enhance our homes and communities, they also carry inherent risks, particularly when it comes to unintentional damage to underground utilities.

Every six minutes, an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first calling 811, according to data from the Common Ground Alliance. These incidents not only pose serious safety risks to individuals but also result in costly repairs, service interruptions, and environmental damage.

Contacting MISS DIG 811 is a simple and free step that can prevent accidents and ensure the safety of everyone involved in a digging project. By contacting MISS DIG 811 at least three business days before digging, homeowners and contractors can request to have underground utility lines marked, allowing them to dig safely around them.

"Memorial Day Weekend is a time for honoring the sacrifices of our armed forces and spending quality time with loved ones," said Eric Urbain, Director of External Affairs at MISS DIG 811 "Contacting us before digging, is a small action that can make a big difference in ensuring that the family or community events you attend in celebration of our fallen heroes are safe and enjoyable."

As part of our commitment to safety, MISS DIG 811 encourages everyone to spread the word about the importance of 811. Whether you're a homeowner planning a DIY project or a professional excavator breaking ground on a construction site, remember to call 8-1-1 or visit missdig811.org before you dig. Together, let's make Memorial Day Weekend a time of celebration, not accidents.

For more information about safe digging practices and the 811 program, please visit missdig811.org or contact Eric Urbain at [email protected].

