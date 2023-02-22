Memorial Healthcare System Selects Epic-based KeyCare Platform for 24 X 7 Virtual Care

Memorial Healthcare System is KeyCare's first Florida partner and first to go live with KeyCare's pediatric urgent care services.

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first and only Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that Memorial Healthcare System is the latest health system to partner with KeyCare to provide patients a high-quality virtual care experience with licensed providers. Both adult and pediatric patients nationwide now have access to Memorial's virtual care platform MemorialDOCNow, powered by KeyCare for their on-demand virtual care needs.

KeyCare offers health systems the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity, and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on their Epic platform, which then connects easily to other Epic-based health systems.

Memorial patients can now access the high-quality virtual care solution via Memorial's digital front door, through the health system's MemorialDOCNow service and MyChart patient portal.

"In just a few short years, the delivery of care without an in-person visit has gone from barely on-the-radar to revolutionizing healthcare," said Bill Manzie, Administrative Director of Telehealth, Memorial Healthcare System. "Our partnership with KeyCare will enable us to provide more accessible, coordinated and comprehensive healthcare services to our customers."

Memorial is live with KeyCare and patients are able to conduct appointments with Virtualist healthcare providers via MemorialDOCNow in Memorial's MyChart portal. Virtualists have access to each patient's Memorial data as they provide care and complete encounter details on KeyCare's Epic platform and seamlessly share results with members of a patient's Memorial care team.

Since its inception in 1953, Memorial has been a leader in providing high-quality healthcare services to South Florida residents. Memorial is one of the largest public healthcare systems in the nation and highly regarded for its exceptional patient-and family-centered care.

"Memorial understands that patients want to meet with virtual providers who can share and access their most up-to-date and accurate healthcare data from the patients' health system," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "We are pleased to partner with Memorial and provide all the advantages of virtual care delivered by a virtual care workforce on our Epic-based platform. Our team is committed to helping Memorial provide healthcare when and where their patients need it."

About KeyCare

KeyCare is an Epic-based virtual care platform designed to help forward-thinking health systems improve access and quality by expanding their virtual care options for patients. KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of independent virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based platform. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand care coverage, and then may add other virtual health services based on their virtual care initiatives. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About Memorial Healthcare System

Memorial Healthcare System is one of the largest public healthcare systems in the U.S. and a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. It is highly regarded for a patient and family-centered approach that prioritizes multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency.

A South Florida-based academic medical center, Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those it cares for at six hospitals (including Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital), numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, a health specialty center, and nursing home.

To learn more, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

