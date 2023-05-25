Memorial Hermann Announces Partnership with Leading Virtual Maternity Care Platform Babyscripts

News provided by

Memorial Hermann Health System

25 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Partnership will provide patients access to top remote pregnancy care while targeting health inequities, maternal mortality and morbidity

HOUSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Hermann Health System has announced a partnership with Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics. The goal of the partnership is to overcome barriers to access for underserved populations, reduce maternal health inequities and lower maternal mortality and morbidity rates by enabling OB-GYNs to offer virtual care experiences to their pregnant and postpartum patients. 

"Memorial Hermann strives to make Greater Houston a place where every woman's pregnancy, delivery and postpartum experience is successful and safe. This innovative partnership is a continuation of that commitment," said Dr. Victoria Regan, vice president of Women's and Children's Services at Memorial Hermann.

"Patients feel most comfortable when they have access to resources endorsed by their care team that are relevant and meaningful for each stage of their pregnancy," said Jennifer Todd, director of business development for Women's Services at Memorial Hermann. "This new tool will help make the process less stressful for all of our expectant moms."

The partnership provides Memorial Hermann patients access to Babyscripts myJourney, an app that delivers gestational age-appropriate educational content, email campaigns, satisfaction surveys, appointment reminders and fully customizable practice-specific information, as well as evidence-based guidelines approved by the patient's obstetrician in the form of daily nutritional, medical and lifestyle action items. Through the app, patients are also able to track and monitor their weight gain which, according to a recent study, helps to effectively drive adherence to the Institute of Medicine's gestational weight gain guidelines and increase postpartum weight loss.

"The ability to access adequate prenatal and postpartum care is one of the largest predictors of maternal and infant health outcomes," said Anish Sebastian, CEO and co-founder of Babyscripts. "With Babyscripts, Memorial Hermann is able to streamline the maternal health experience across their system, adding opportunities for access and providing consistent, high-quality pregnancy care to all patients, regardless of race, income, geography or risk."

The Babyscripts myJourney app is launching in a phased approach, beginning with established patients at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. Expansion to additional locations is planned in the future.

Media Contact:
[email protected]
Media Hotline 713-984-6804

SOURCE Memorial Hermann Health System

Also from this source

President Biden signs law designating TIRR Memorial Hermann as "National Rehabilitation Innovation Center"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.