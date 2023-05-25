Memorial Hermann Announces Partnership with Leading Virtual Maternity Care Platform Babyscripts

Partnership will provide patients access to top remote pregnancy care while targeting health inequities, maternal mortality and morbidity

HOUSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Hermann Health System has announced a partnership with Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics. The goal of the partnership is to overcome barriers to access for underserved populations, reduce maternal health inequities and lower maternal mortality and morbidity rates by enabling OB-GYNs to offer virtual care experiences to their pregnant and postpartum patients.

"Memorial Hermann strives to make Greater Houston a place where every woman's pregnancy, delivery and postpartum experience is successful and safe. This innovative partnership is a continuation of that commitment," said Dr. Victoria Regan, vice president of Women's and Children's Services at Memorial Hermann.

"Patients feel most comfortable when they have access to resources endorsed by their care team that are relevant and meaningful for each stage of their pregnancy," said Jennifer Todd, director of business development for Women's Services at Memorial Hermann. "This new tool will help make the process less stressful for all of our expectant moms."

The partnership provides Memorial Hermann patients access to Babyscripts myJourney, an app that delivers gestational age-appropriate educational content, email campaigns, satisfaction surveys, appointment reminders and fully customizable practice-specific information, as well as evidence-based guidelines approved by the patient's obstetrician in the form of daily nutritional, medical and lifestyle action items. Through the app, patients are also able to track and monitor their weight gain which, according to a recent study, helps to effectively drive adherence to the Institute of Medicine's gestational weight gain guidelines and increase postpartum weight loss.

"The ability to access adequate prenatal and postpartum care is one of the largest predictors of maternal and infant health outcomes," said Anish Sebastian, CEO and co-founder of Babyscripts. "With Babyscripts, Memorial Hermann is able to streamline the maternal health experience across their system, adding opportunities for access and providing consistent, high-quality pregnancy care to all patients, regardless of race, income, geography or risk."

The Babyscripts myJourney app is launching in a phased approach, beginning with established patients at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. Expansion to additional locations is planned in the future.

