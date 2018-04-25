Memorial Hermann earns Straight A's in Patient Safety

"I am unbelievably proud of our health system," said Chuck Stokes, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "For the second time in recent years, Leapfrog has recognized all our acute care hospitals with the top score in patient safety. As a health system that continually strives to provide safe care to every patient every time, this recognition is a testament to the incredible and high-quality work our clinicians perform daily."

Nine of the health system's acute care hospitals were included in an exclusive group of only 750 nationwide to receive a perfect score based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care. Those hospitals include:

Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital and Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital, two of Memorial Hermann's newest campuses, were not graded in this survey due to the timing of the report.

"This is the only national rating of how well hospitals protect patients from preventable harm and death, such as medical errors, infections, and injuries," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "Receiving an 'A' Safety Grade means a hospital is among the best in the country for preventing these terrible problems and putting their patients first, 24 hours a day."

Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,500 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see Memorial Hermann's full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

