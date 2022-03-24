Memorial Hermann, Hamilton Health Box Making Health Care More Accessible and Affordable Through Innovative Care Delivery Model

HOUSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Hermann Health System – a non-profit, award-winning health system committed to creating healthier Houston communities – has partnered with Hamilton Health Box, Inc. to bring on-site health care to Houston-area employers with as few as 100 employees.

Memorial Hermann currently operates on-site clinics for several local, large employers. By utilizing Hamilton Health Box's operational model, which is based on both telemedicine and in-person care, the partners are now making on-site care accessible and affordable for small employers and their employees, as well.

"It's unfortunate that high-quality health care is difficult to come by for so many hardworking Americans," says Toby Hamilton, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Hamilton Health Box, "I am excited to be able to bring health care to those who previously did not have access."

Results from early clients already show increases in annual physicals, primary care visits, and chronic care management, while expensive emergency room and urgent care visits decreased, along with the overall amount spent on healthcare services.

"Our partnership with Hamilton Health Box aligns with our commitment to innovative care delivery models that deliver positive health outcomes at a manageable cost," said David L. Callender, MD, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "The partnership supports both employers, by helping them retain employees and control healthcare costs, and employees, by helping them stay healthy, productive, and engaged."

About Memorial Hermann Health System:

At Memorial Hermann, our mission is to create healthier communities, now and for generations to come. Our 6,500 affiliated physicians and more than 29,000 employees practice evidence-based medicine with a relentless focus on quality, safety and exceptional service for all patients, consumers and Health Plan members. Our efforts continue to result in national awards and recognition , including for our nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization. With a focus on providing enhanced access to care, Memorial Hermann offers a Virtual Clinic for digital access and has more than 265 care delivery sites conveniently located across the Greater Houston area, including our flagship hospital in the world-renowned Texas Medical Center, which serves as the teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. We have proudly served this community for 115 years, and we contribute more than $400 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Because at Memorial Hermann, the health of our community is always at the center of what we do. Learn more about Memorial Hermann Health System .

About Hamilton Health Box:

Hamilton Health Box, Inc. is a private equity backed growth stage healthcare startup building telemedicine enabled micro clinics for small and medium sized employers and rural areas. Founded by an experienced team of healthcare entrepreneurs, HHB seeks to make healthcare accessible, convenient, and affordable. By delivering in-person healthcare at the lowest possible cost, HHB's mission is to bring healthcare to underserved Americans across the nation.

