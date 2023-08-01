Memorial Hermann Hospitals Recognized by U.S. News & World Report

Aug. 1, 2023

TIRR Memorial Hermann Recognized as a National Leader

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital has been named a national leader in rehabilitative care and the  best rehabilitation hospital in Texas for 2023-2024, according to U.S. News & World Report.

"As innovative leaders in clinical care, research, education and advocacy, TIRR Memorial Hermann is honored to be recognized by physicians and U.S. News and World Report as a national leader for the 34th consecutive year," said Rhonda Abbott, senior vice president and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann. "We share this honor with our physicians, nurses, and staff who work each day to support patients in achieving their goals for physical, emotional and social recovery."

Other Memorial Hermann recognitions include:

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions for the 2023-24 rankings. Only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking.

