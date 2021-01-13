MemorialCare Acquires OC Blood & Cancer Care

OC Blood & Cancer Care's team of physicians, clinicians and support staff are recognized for their research-based, academically focused approach to treatment of all forms of cancer and blood diseases. With locations in North and South Orange County, care is made easier and more convenient for patients and families.

"It's exciting to be part of a nationally recognized health system like MemorialCare with adult and children's hospitals, over 200 community-based surgery, imaging, urgent care, breast health, dialysis and health centers—many close to our locations," says OC Blood & Cancer Care's founder and Medical Director of the MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center, Jack Jacoub, M.D., frequently sought by national news media for his expertise. "By joining MemorialCare Medical Group, we are able to ensure unparalleled opportunities for future growth and additional patient services. We specialize in developing and coordinating comprehensive treatment programs tailored to each individual and family and delivered within our locations and at MemorialCare Cancer Institute."

"A diagnosis of cancer or certain blood disorders comes with a wide array of challenges, questions and concerns," says Dr. Jacoub's colleague Gurpreet Multani, M.D. "It affects you, your family and practically every aspect of your life. We ensure the highest level of medical care available, while providing the utmost support, kindness, compassion and respect."

"Our physicians are strong advocates of clinical research, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and personalized medicine specific to each patient's diagnosis," says Amol Rao, M.D., another colleague who is also Research Oncology Medical Director for MemorialCare Research Program. "To establish treatment recommendations, we use all available tools and technologies to help us understand your cancer and best treat it."

According to OC Blood & Cancer Care's Sarah Hassan, M.D., "During the pandemic, it is more important than ever that community members receive timely cancer screenings, suspected cancers are quickly diagnosed, and treatment not delayed. Working together with MemorialCare, the OC Blood & Cancer Care team continues to offer the most optimal treatment and support in a safe environment."

"We're proud to partner even more closely with this family of providers to deliver more of the high quality, comprehensive care MemorialCare is known for," says Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers, national pioneer and innovator in evidence-based, best practice, healthcare. "The strength of our partnership with these outstanding physicians and their exceptional team is rooted in our shared values and passionate commitment to superior quality and exceptional service. MemorialCare Cancer Institute, led by dedicated and highly skilled oncologists and specialists—committed to staying on the leading-edge of cancer research—is involved in over 100 of the world's most promising research protocols. MemorialCare physicians value scientific research and data, providing their patients access to clinical trials. The addition of OC Blood & Cancer Care, with two Orange County locations and a strong focus on cancer research, will continue our mission to drive cancer care forward."

"We are thrilled OC Blood & Cancer Care chose to join MemorialCare Medical Group," adds Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO, MemorialCare Medical Foundation which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. "The physicians will continue their outstanding history of providing high quality, compassionate care to our entire community."

For decades, MemorialCare has offered a broad ranging, pluralistic approach to physicians seeking a variety of partnership options and choosing to align with the health system, its hospitals and community outpatient facilities. The 2,700 physicians aligned with MemorialCare are afforded a number of opportunities, such as maintaining independent practices or working in medical groups or Independent Physician Associations like Greater Newport Physicians. An increasing number of physicians—including OC Blood & Cancer Care—continue to choose MemorialCare.

MemorialCare Medical Group includes 1,700 physicians specializing in internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics; specialties like oncology, cardiology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, surgery and urgent care. Caring for patients of all ages throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties, MemorialCare Medical Group is continually honored among California's Top Performing Medical Groups by Integrated Healthcare Association in its Patient Assessment Survey, ranking in 98th percentile and top three in California and consecutively named among Orange County Register Best of Orange County-Medical Groups and Top Workplaces. Visit memorialcare.org/medicalgroup.

MemorialCare, listed among nation's Best Health Systems and Best Workplaces, has over 200 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades also include Top 50 U.S. Hospitals, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and/or "high performing" in 31 clinical categories, Newsweek Top 100 Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

