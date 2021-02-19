MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center Welcomes Elvis Cami, M.D., as Medical Director of Advanced Cardiac Imaging

"Cardiac imaging allows us to diagnose heart disease with precision," says Dr. Cami. "Not only are we able to precisely identify a patient's cardiovascular condition using cardiac imaging methods and techniques like cardiac computerized tomography (CT), cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), echocardiography and intraoperative imaging, but we also use 3D imaging and 3D printing to provide the care team with a procedural roadmap on how to best treat each patient's unique diagnosis. For example, cardiac imaging can be used to measure the type and size of the valve to be implanted in a patient with structural heart disease. This same imaging can then guide interventional cardiologists on proper device placement. And all of this can be done without opening the chest."

Dr. Cami joins Long Beach Medical Center from Royal Oak, Michigan, where he served as medical director of cardiac MRI at Beaumont Hospital, and assistant professor at the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine. His goal in this new role at the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute is to fully integrate advanced cardiac imaging technologies and solutions into the comprehensive cardiovascular care experience. A main measure of success is the ability to create a roadmap for each patient, which can be used by the clinical, cardiac catheterization and surgical teams as they provide the best outcomes and experiences for patients and their families.

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center has a team of experts that specialize in the structure and function of the heart and the vascular system. Cardiologists, cardiac and vascular surgeons, and other specialists offer complete cardiac care: testing, diagnosis and the most-up-to-date treatments and rehabilitation. The addition of Dr. Cami to the leadership team expands Long Beach Medical Center's diagnostic, procedural and testing capabilities.

"MemorialCare's investment in building an advanced cardiac imaging program is inspiring," says

Dr. Cami. "This program truly advances the mission of MemorialCare which is to improve the health and wellbeing of individuals, families and the communities we serve. From preventing heart attacks, to identifying which cardiac devices to implant, to determining expected outcomes prior to stent placement, cardiac imaging will transform heart health in this community. I'm honored to be a part of this amazing care team and community."

After earning his medical degree from the University of Toledo College of Medicine, Dr. Cami completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Michigan Health System. He then completed two fellowships in cardiovascular disease and advanced cardiac imaging at Beaumont Hospital. Dr. Cami belongs to the American Society of Echocardiography, Society of Cardiac Computed Tomography, Society of Cardiac Imaging and is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology.

"We are excited about the unique clinical expertise Dr. Cami brings to our MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute," says Ike Mmeje, chief operating officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "We know that cardiac imaging plays an integral role in the preventative health of cardiovascular disease and minimally invasive treatments of it. We're thrilled to expand what we offer to patients in our community."

