MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center Achieves National AACVPR Certification for Cardiac Rehabilitation Program

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center has earned national recognition for its Cardiovascular Rehabilitation Program, receiving certification from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). This marks the first time Orange Coast Medical Center has achieved this distinction, placing it among an elite group of nationally ranked hospitals committed to advancing patient care and improving outcomes for individuals recovering from heart events.

AACVPR certification is awarded only to programs that meet rigorous standards for quality and outcomes. Orange Coast Medical Center demonstrated excellence in helping patients regain strength, improve functional capacity, control blood pressure, and support mental health—critical components for recovery and long-term heart health. Cardiac rehabilitation is a vital part of recovery after a heart event, and this certification assures patients and families that they are receiving care that meets the highest national standards.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this certification from AACVPR, as it reflects our dedication to delivering the highest standard of care for heart patients," said Jennifer Wong, M.D., medical director, Non-Invasive Cardiology, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Orange Coast Medical Center. "It validates our commitment to evidence-based practices and positions us among the nation's leading programs for improving heart health."

The Cardiovascular Rehabilitation Program combines medically supervised exercise, education, counseling, and family support. This program provides patients with the tools to reduce future risks and maintain lasting heart health, designed for individuals recovering from heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, and other cardiovascular conditions.

"Cardiac rehabilitation is about giving patients their lives back," said Dr. Wong. "Our program equips patients with the knowledge, confidence, and personalized support they need to rebuild strength, reduce future risks, and embrace a healthier, more active life."

To earn accreditation, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center's cardiovascular rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program's practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-reviewed accreditation process for cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs. It evaluates adherence to evidence-based standards and outcomes-based performance measures introduced in 2018. Certification is valid for three years and signifies leadership in advanced practices and high-quality patient care.

About Orange Coast Medical Center

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center is part of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system. Committed to serving its community with innovation and unwavering excellence, Orange Coast Medical Center delivers exceptional health care within a beautiful setting. Centers of Excellence include Institutes for Cancer, Cardiac and Vascular Disease and Childbirth, Digestive Care, Joint Replacement, Spine Health, Surgical Weight Loss, and more. Orange Coast is the recipient of the prestigious Magnet Status for Nursing Excellence. Orange Coast provides compassionate care and personalized service to our community. Orange Coast was voted a Top Workplace and the No. 1 Best Hospital in Orange County by the readers of the Orange County Register. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/OrangeCoast.

About AACVPR

Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improving the quality of life for patients and their families. Learn more about AACVPR at www.aacvpr.org.

