MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute Becomes First Hospital in Los Angeles County to Offer Cleerly AI-Powered Heart Disease Analysis, Quantifying Total Plaque Volume and Soft Plaque

Systemwide launch brings AI powered assessment to Coronary CTA's to MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, and Saddleback Medical Center.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare today announced the systemwide implementation of Cleerly®, an FDA‑cleared, artificial intelligence‑powered coronary analysis technology that builds on a standard heart CT scan to identify and measure both calcified ("hardened") and non-calcified ("soft") plaque in the coronary arteries, with soft plaque being more likely to trigger heart attacks and often missed by traditional imaging. The launch makes MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center the first hospital in Los Angeles County to offer this advanced, AI‑driven approach to detecting and quantifying coronary artery disease to aid clinicians in patient-specific treatment planning.

"Heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the United States, and too often it goes undetected until a heart attack happens," said Christina Rodriguez Ruiz, M.D., cardiologist and medical director, Advanced Cardiac Imaging, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. "Cleerly helps us quantify total plaque and soft plaque in the heart's arteries. Soft plaque has been found more likely to rupture and cause a heart attack. Detecting and quantifying it earlier gives us a better chance to prevent a life‑threatening event."

Offered through the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Cleerly enhances traditional coronary CT angiography by using artificial intelligence to identify, measure and characterize plaque buildup in the coronary arteries, the main cause of heart attacks. The AI is trained to recognize subtle differences in how soft plaque appears on CT images, allowing it to flag fatty buildup that can blend in with surrounding tissues and be harder to spot using standard analysis alone. While traditional imaging often focuses on hardened plaque, Cleerly detects softer, non‑calcified plaque that is more likely to cause a sudden blockage. This added insight helps physicians understand a patient's risk and guide personalized care.

The technology is launching simultaneously across MemorialCare, including Long Beach Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center, expanding access to advanced, noninvasive cardiac imaging for patients throughout Southern California.

"Being the first in Los Angeles County to offer Cleerly reflects MemorialCare's commitment to leading with innovation that meaningfully improves patient care," said Dr. Rodriguez Ruiz.

The Cleerly analysis is noninvasive and does not require surgery or a hospital stay.

Data from several multicenter clinical trials, including the prospective CERTAIN trial published in European Heart Journal Cardiovascular Imaging, have demonstrated Cleerly's performance in coronary artery disease assessment. A full list of clinical publications is available at cleerlyhealth.com/clinical-publications.

At the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, patients undergoing Cleerly analysis receive timely results, with each scan reviewed by board-certified physicians at MemorialCare. Results are discussed during an individualized consultation to ensure patients understand their heart health and next steps in care.

Coverage and Access

Cleerly's AI-powered coronary analysis is covered by Medicare as well as several major commercial insurers, including UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Cigna, and Humana, for symptomatic patients, reflecting the technology's growing recognition in mainstream medical practice. Patients are encouraged to contact MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute or their insurance provider to confirm individual coverage and eligibility.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit memorialcare.org/cleerly or call (844) 866-7133.

*MemorialCare and its physicians are not receiving any financial compensation or other remuneration in connection with this collaboration with Cleerly.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with over 200 care locations, including leading hospitals: Saddleback Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center, and a full-service children's & women's hospital—Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. MemorialCare's clinical networks include the MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, MemorialCare Cancer Institute, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute and MemorialCare Research Program. MemorialCare operates Select Health Plan and provides primary, urgent, and outpatient care through MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians (IPA). It also offers the subscription-free "Get Care Now" virtual care suite. National accolades include Healthgrades America's Top 250 Hospital, regional recognition in U.S. News & World Report with "high performing" in 46 clinical categories and received a 4.5-star rating in the AMP Medicare Advantage program. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Cleerly

Cleerly is the company on a mission to eliminate heart attacks by creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through its FDA-cleared solutions driven by artificial intelligence, Cleerly supports comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced noninvasive CT imaging. Cleerly's approach is grounded in science, based on millions of images from over 40,000 patients. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: cleerlyhealth.com.

SOURCE MemorialCare