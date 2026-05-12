MemorialCare's Medical Group and Independent Physicians Nationally Recognized for their Commitment to Providing High-Quality Diabetes Care

MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians earned the American Heart Association's Gold Achievement Award for effectively managing cardiovascular risk in patients with Type 2 diabetes—a recognition that highlights their commitment to reducing heart disease and stroke.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians have received the American Heart Association's Target: Type 2 Diabetes Gold achievement award—recognizing outstanding care that reduces heart disease and stroke risk for patients with diabetes. This national recognition reflects impressive clinical outcomes, including strong blood sugar (HbA1c) management and achievement of blood pressure performance targets, underscoring MemorialCare's commitment to early detection, effective management, and better quality of life for those living with Type 2 diabetes.

"Together with our physicians, our goal is to make diabetes care practical and personal, helping patients manage their condition every day so they can live healthier lives and avoid hospitalization," says Elizabeth Mahler M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "Receiving the Gold achievement award from the American Heart Association is an honor that reflects our dedication to improving health and wellness across the communities we serve."

According to the American Heart Association, approximately 29.3 million adults in the United States have been diagnosed with diabetes, while an additional 9.7 million are estimated to be living with undiagnosed diabetes. For individuals with Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death and is a major contributor to heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure. Despite these risks, a survey conducted by The Harris Poll found that only half of people aged 45 and older with Type 2 diabetes are aware of their increased risk for heart attacks or strokes, or have discussed these risks with their health care providers.

MemorialCare Medical Foundation's ACTIVE Diabetes Program helps patients with poorly controlled diabetes reach their personal health goals. The inter-disciplinary team of pharmacists, social workers and dieticians, collaborates with its patients to help them better understand what diabetes is, how it affects the body, and what changes they should make to their diet and physical lifestyle.

"The expertise, dedication and commitment of our care teams at MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians made this achievement possible," says Jessica Kwon, vice president, Population Health, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "Day after day, our physicians, nurses, and clinical teams are very mission-driven, and want to ensure the very best health outcome for the communities we serve, which is reflected in the recognition we've received for improving outcomes for patients with diabetes."

About MemorialCare Medical Foundation:

MemorialCare Medical Foundation is part of the not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system, MemorialCare, which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians. MemorialCare Medical Group is comprised of 1,700 physicians specializing in internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, and specialties such as oncology and cardiology, serving patients from the South Bay to South Orange County. MemorialCare also offers a subscription-free virtual care suite called "Get Care Now," providing HIPAA-compliant, 24/7 virtual access to urgent and primary care for patients across California. MemorialCare Independent Physicians includes a network of more than 150 primary care physicians and 1,100 specialists, offering 24/7 care access and connections to nationally recognized hospitals. Both groups have received 4.5-star ratings in the AMP Medicare Advantage program and have been named top medical groups by the Orange County Register.

About American Heart Association:

The American Heart Association, the world's leading voluntary organization dedicated to building longer, healthier lives, created Target: Type 2 Diabetes to raise awareness and understanding of the link between diabetes and cardiovascular disease among patients, caregivers, and health care professionals, as well as empower patients and caregivers to better manage risk factors. The Target: Type 2 Diabetes program, part of the American Heart Association's Outpace CVD™ suite advancing outpatient cardiovascular care through technology and quality improvement, supports physicians and care teams by offering access to the latest research, guideline-based tools and resources to provide the most up-to-date cardiovascular and Type 2 diabetes management and treatment. Visit heart.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare