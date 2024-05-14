MemorialCare Medical Group Earns Prestigious 4.5 Star Recognition from Integrated Healthcare Association's Medicare Advantage Program

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Medical Group has been awarded a 4.5 Star rating out of 5 Stars by the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA), reflecting its commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery. This recognition is based on MemorialCare Medical Group's performance in the Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) Medicare Advantage program for measurement year (MY) 2022. Only 31 of 173 (18%) participating provider organizations achieved this performance level in MY 2022.

IHA Award Medicare Advantage MY 2022

"We are deeply honored to receive this esteemed recognition from the Integrated Healthcare Association," says David Kim, M.D., chief executive officer, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality health care services to our patients. At MemorialCare Medical Group, we prioritize value-based care, ensuring every patient receives the right care at the right time. This approach is especially significant for our senior patients, many of whom are on limited or fixed incomes. By prioritizing value-based care, we can provide exceptional healthcare while achieving higher scores than many of our competitors, validating our dedication to delivering superior care and improving outcomes for all our patients."

IHA's AMP Medicare Advantage program, a comprehensive quality assessment program, uses standard measures to promote healthcare quality throughout California. It provides aggregated performance data that allows participants to understand how they're performing compared to the market and their peers. The program aligns with the measures and methodologies that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) use for its Star Ratings program for health plans and recognize top-performing providers and those demonstrating the greatest year-to-year improvement through their annual recognition awards.

The 4.5-Star designation, which is a significant achievement in the context of health care quality, recognizes a high level of Medicare Advantage quality achievement. To earn recognition, a provider must achieve an overall star rating of 4.5 across all clinical quality measures reported by IHA.

"Our dedication to achieving this 4.5-Star recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare quality and outcomes for our patients, especially our senior community," says Jessica Kwon, vice president, population health, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "This accomplishment reflects the collaborative efforts of our team at MemorialCare Medical Group and our enduring commitment to providing exceptional care to the communities we serve and ensuring that every patient, regardless of age, receives the highest quality care tailored to their unique needs and circumstances."

About MemorialCare Medical Group:

MemorialCare Medical Group, part of MemorialCare Health System, represents over 150 physicians and more than 1,100 contracted specialists with 32 locations in Orange County and the Long Beach area. Consistently honored as a top-rated medical group in California by the Integrated Healthcare Association, California Association of Physician Groups, and California's Office of Patient Advocate, MemorialCare Medical Group provides a full spectrum of wellness and medical care to over 130,000 patients. For more information, go to memorialcare.org/medicalgroup.

About Get Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA): Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) has brought the health care community together to overcome barriers for high-value care. For over 25 years, they championed a more integrated care system that improves quality and affordability for patients in California and beyond. To learn more, visit iha.org

SOURCE MemorialCare Medical Group