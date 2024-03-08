MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians Nationally Recognized for Blood Pressure and Diabetes Management by American Heart Association

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians received the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® - Target: Type 2 DiabetesSM Gold Certificate of Recognition, as well as the American Heart Association/American Medical Association's Get With The Guidelines® - Target BP™ Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. These awards celebrate a commitment to controlling the blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes and accurate blood pressure measurements.

Target Blood Pressure Gold+ Target Type 2 Diabetes Gold

"We are honored to have been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association," says Dr. David Kim, chief executive officer, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "Research has shown outpatient centers adhering to these clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative are leaders in managing diabetes and high blood pressure cases. MemorialCare strives to ensure the health and wellness of our community and to keep our patients from needing hospitalization by managing their condition in the primary care setting."

Health organizations are eligible to apply for these awards if they demonstrate quality outpatient care for those with Type 2 Diabetes and blood pressure measurement knowledge. MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians earned these awards by achieving an exceptional 70% or greater rate of adhering to cardiovascular-focused clinical measures and controlling high blood pressure throughout its adult patient population.

MemorialCare's ACTIVE Diabetes Program helps patients with poorly controlled diabetes reach their personal health goals. Its team works collaboratively with its patients to help them better understand what diabetes is, how it affects the body, and what changes they should make to their diet and physical lifestyle.

"We would not have qualified for these awards without the dedication of our physicians, nurses, and clinical teams in our MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians health centers," says Jessica Kwon, vice president, population health, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "The high level of care they provide daily shows MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physician's commitment to providing quality care for our patients."

About MemorialCare Medical Group: MemorialCare Medical Group, part of MemorialCare Health System, represents over 150 physicians and more than 1,100 contracted specialists with 32 locations in Orange County and the Long Beach area. Consistently honored as a top-rated medical group in California by the Integrated Healthcare Association, California Association of Physician Groups, and California's Office of Patient Advocate, MemorialCare Medical Group provides a full spectrum of wellness and medical care to over 130,000 patients. For more information, go to memorialcare.org/medicalgroup.

About Greater Newport Physicians:

Greater Newport Physicians MemorialCare, an Independent Practice Association (IPA), formed in 1985 by 50 doctors who wanted to improve care for the community. There are now approximately 900 primary care and specialty physicians in the group. GNP has been providing award-winning care for more than three decades. Greater Newport Physicians MemorialCare is comprised of physicians in private practice and its philosophy that health care decisions should be determined by the doctor and patient. Visit www.gnpweb.com to learn more.

About Get With The Guidelines

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's hospital-based quality improvement program providing hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 6 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare Medical Group