MemorialCare Medical Group Named One of 18 Joy in Medicine™ Award Recipients in California from the American Medical Association for Leadership in Physician Burnout

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Medical Group has been nationally recognized by the American Medical Association as a Joy in Medicine health organization for the second consecutive year—one of only 18 organizations in California and among just 109 nationwide to earn this distinction. This award highlights MemorialCare Medical Group's Success in tackling physician burnout, a public health crisis impacting nearly half of U.S. doctors—linked to higher medical errors, lower patient satisfaction, and increased hospital-acquired infections.

"Physician burnout is one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today, and addressing it is essential to supporting the clinicians at the forefront of health care delivery," said Ghe Rosales-Vong, M.D., co-medical director, physician wellness, MemorialCare Medical Group. "This recognition reflects our commitment to creating an environment where our physicians can thrive, so they can continue doing the work they love without sacrificing their own well-being."

The American Medical Association's Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program uses six rigorous criteria to honor organizations that lead the way in combating physician burnout and promoting professional fulfillment. These include measuring physician well-being with validated tools, demonstrating executive-level commitment to wellness, improving practice efficiency, fostering teamwork, training leaders to support a positive culture, and providing robust mental health and peer support resources.

MemorialCare Medical Group takes a comprehensive approach to physician well-being by regularly assessing wellness, streamlining workflows, and introducing innovative solutions such as Abridge, an AI-powered clinical documentation platform that automatically transcribes and organizes patient visit notes. By simplifying the documentation process, Abridge helps physicians save time and reduce administrative burdens, to focus more on their mission—direct patient care. The group also expanded support programs and fostered new opportunities for teamwork, helping physicians manage stress and rediscover fulfillment in their work—they've joined causes such as creating a running team that raises funds for MemorialCare's Miller Children's & Women's Hospital while creating a bond outside of work and doing something healthy together.

"Healthcare is a wonderful field to work in, but often the demands of the industry can be overwhelming. These pressures and challenges can lead to burnout in many healthcare professionals," said Leah Phan, D.O., co-medical director, physician wellness, MemorialCare Medical Group. "By focusing on physician well-being inside and outside of work and reconnecting physicians to their mission—truly taking care of patients rather than paperwork —we improve quality of life for our physicians and ensure our patients receive the best care possible. This recognition underscores our commitment to a culture of wellness."

According to the American Medical Association, burnout among U.S. physicians peaked at 62.8% in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic and, despite system-level improvements that reduced the rate to 45.2% in 2023, it remains far higher than other U.S. workers.

"Joy in Medicine organizations are leading the gains made against the physician burnout crisis and help clinicians rediscover the deep rewards and joy that come from helping patients," said Bobby Mukkamala, M.D., president, American Medical Association. "The American Medical Association distinction honors each organization's commitment to not only the health and well-being of the care team, but also to patients. Quality care originates from a positive and purposeful work culture where health care professionals can flourish both mentally and physically."

About MemorialCare Medical Group:

MemorialCare Medical Group is part of the not-for-profit, integrated health care system, MemorialCare, which includes 1,700 physicians specializing in internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, and specialties like oncology, cardiology, and pulmonology. MemorialCare Medical Group provides care to patients across Orange and Los Angeles counties, with Urgent Care Centers open 365 days a year, Telephone Advice Nurses available 24/7, and on-site lab and x-ray services at most locations. Recognized by the Orange County Register as a Top Workplace, MemorialCare Medical Group is committed to providing exceptional care while prioritizing the well-being of its patients and staff. MemorialCare Medical Group was awarded the American Heart Association's Get with The Guidelines® – Target: Type 2 Diabetes Gold Certificate Recognition and the American Heart Association/American Medical Association's Get with The Guidelines® – Target BPTM Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award in addition to being recognized as a 4.5-Star provider organization by the Integrated Healthcare Association, based on performance in the AMP Medicare Advantage program. For more information, go to memorialcare.org/medicalgroup.

About the American Medical Association:

The American Medical Association is the physicians' powerful ally in patient care. As the only medical association that convenes 190+ state and specialty medical societies and other critical stakeholders, the American Medical Association represents physicians with a unified voice to all key players in health care. The American Medical Association leverages its strength by removing the obstacles that interfere with patient care, leading the charge to prevent chronic disease and confront public health crises and, driving the future of medicine to tackle the biggest challenges in health care. For more information, go to https://www.ama-assn.org/.

