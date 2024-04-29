MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Named Official Children's Hospital of Angels Baseball & Logan O'Hoppe Named its Official Player Partner

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare announced today that they have renewed their partnership with the Los Angeles Angels. In addition, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach will continue as the official children's hospital of Angels Baseball. Angels Catcher Logan O'Hoppe also joins as the hospital's official player partner. This alliance will help increase the awareness of important pediatric health care initiatives throughout the Angels' season.

Angels Baseball Logo

"It is an honor to have Miller Children's & Women's named as the official children's hospital of Angels Baseball, and we are grateful to Logan O'Hoppe for devoting his time and energy to connect with and encourage our patients and families this season," says Yair Katz, chief executive, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "We look forward to expanding awareness of pediatric health care initiatives and bringing joy to our patients and their families with the help of Logan and other Angels' players and staff."

O'Hoppe's involvement will involve a range of activities, including hospital visits, recording videos to support Miller Children's & Women's initiatives, as well as hosting patients and their families from the hospital as special guests for the day at various Angels games.

"On behalf of the Angels, the Los Angeles community and my own family, I am honored to be partnering with MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital," says O'Hoppe. "Miller Children's investment in the comprehensive health and extraordinary care of patients and their families is second to none. After having the privilege to spend time with the patients and families last year, I knew I wanted to give back more. I look forward to spending time with and supporting Miller Children's patients and families throughout the season and amplifying pediatric critical care and conditions in our community."

The partnership between MemorialCare and Angels Baseball as the official health care sponsor extends for five years, through 2028.

"MemorialCare's relationship with Angels Baseball helps raise awareness of important health initiatives and the extraordinary care that MemorialCare Health System provides to its patients. We are thankful for the team's support in highlighting our health system's successful efforts to serve our communities," says Barry Arbuckle, president and CEO, MemorialCare. "We also look forward to extending the relationship to Miller Children's & Women's so that we can more prominently address matters unique to pediatric health."

About the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels joined Major League Baseball as an expansion team in 1961 and have since gone on to win nine American League Western Division Championships, host three All-Star games and capture the 2002 World Series Championship. Over its 64-year history, the franchise also boasts seven MVP's, two Cy Young winners, three Rookie of the Year winners, 39 Rawlings Gold Glove winners and 165 All-Stars. Visit the Angels online at www.Angels.com, follow on X, Instagram and TikTok @Angels and like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Angels. For media information, visit www.angelspressbox.com

About MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach is part of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery system. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, as well as maternity care for expectant mothers. Only five percent of hospitals are children's hospitals, making them unique not only to children's health care needs in the community, but across the region. Miller Children's & Women's is one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California — treating more than 14,000 children each year — and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 65,000 children, who need specialized care in outpatient specialty and satellite centers. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available 24/7, Miller Children's & Women's cares for women with high-risk pregnancies and premature births.

