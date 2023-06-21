U.S. News & World Report Names MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Among Best in Nation for Pediatric Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach has been nationally ranked #40 as a 2023-2024 Best Hospital for Pediatric Pulmonology and Lung Surgery, according to the U.S. News & World Report. Miller Children's & Women's Hospital was also ranked among the top 10 regionally in the state and 12th in the Pacific Region covering Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, and Hawaii.

"Being named one of the nation's best children's hospitals in pediatric pulmonary is a testament to the dedication our team has for clinical excellence," says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "While we are outcomes driven, the family centered care and patient experience is paramount to us. Our pulmonologists and clinical team treat each of our patients with the compassion and respect that is needed in medicine."

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions.

The Children's Pulmonary Institute at Miller Children's & Women's is an award winning provider of pediatric pulmonology, immunology and allergy care and ranked #40 in U.S. News & World Report's national specialty rankings as a result of its coordinated and collaborative care to children who have complex illnesses affecting the lungs and immune systems.

"Being nationally, state-wide and regionally ranked reflects on the culture of Miller Children's & Women's," says Yair Katz, chief executive, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "I'm proud that the extraordinary team here is receiving this prestigious recognition that they have earned."

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 119 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children's hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

"For 17 years, U.S. News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children's hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News."

About MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, as well as maternity care for expectant mothers. Only five percent of hospitals are children's hospitals, making them unique not only to children's health care needs in the community, but across the region. Miller Children's & Women's is one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California — treating more than 14,000 children each year — and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 65,000 children, who need specialized care in outpatient specialty and satellite centers. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available 24/7, Miller Children's & Women's cares for women with high-risk pregnancies and premature infants under one roof. Learn more at millerchildrens.org.

About U.S. News & World Report:

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

