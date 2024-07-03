MemorialCare Named Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in U.S. News & World Report Inaugural Ratings

U.S. News & World Report rated nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four separate specialty areas: Colonoscopy & Endoscopy, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics & Spine, and Urology

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, debuted its first edition of "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" ratings of outpatient surgical centers. Among the centers receiving the "High Performing" rating are MemorialCare Outpatient Surgical Center Long Beach for Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for Colonoscopy & Endoscopy, MemorialCare Digestive Care Center at Saddleback Medical Center for Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for Colonoscopy & Endoscopy, and MemorialCare Surgical Center at Saddleback Medical Center for Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for Orthopedics & Spine, all of which are part of our MemorialCare joint venture.

"Same-day outpatient procedures play an increasingly prominent role in health care," said David Kim, M.D., chief executive officer, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "We are honored to have our ambulatory surgical centers recognized by U.S. News & World Report. Our teams are driven by our mission to provide the highest quality care and achieve the best outcomes for our patients."

U.S. News & World Report rated nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four separate specialty areas: Colonoscopy & Endoscopy, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics & Spine, and Urology. Ambulatory surgery centers were evaluated based entirely on objective, risk-adjusted measures of their patients' outcomes, including how successfully they avoided complications, emergency room visits, unplanned hospitalizations, and other undesirable outcomes.

The analysis accounted for patient factors, including pre-existing conditions, to ensure fair comparisons. U.S. News & World Report awards the designation of "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" only to the highest-rated surgical centers that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of performance; fewer than 15% of evaluated facilities earned a "High Performing" rating.

"Being named among the 'Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers' is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our care teams and strong partnerships," Annamarie Jones, chief operating officer, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "Their focus on patient safety, quality, and innovation has made this achievement possible. We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in outpatient surgical care to ensure our patients receive the best possible treatment."

About MemorialCare Medical Group:

MemorialCare Medical Group is part of the not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system, MemorialCare, which includes 1,700 physicians specializing in internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, and specialties like oncology, cardiology, and pulmonology. MemorialCare Medical Group provides care to patients across Orange and Los Angeles counties, with Urgent Care Centers open 365 days a year, Telephone Advice Nurses available 24/7, and lab and x-ray services available on-site at most locations. MemorialCare Medical Group, is recognized as a 4.5-Star provider organization by the Integrated Healthcare Association for AMP Medicare Advantage program, holds the no. 1 ranking for the overall rating of health care by the State of California Office of the Patient Advocate, was voted Best Urgent Care Center by Press Telegram & Grunion Gazette, and the Best Medical Group in Orange County by the Orange County Register. For more information, go to memorialcare.org/medicalgroup.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

