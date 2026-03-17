MemorialCare Named Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in U.S. News & World Report Third Year in a Row

U.S. News & World Report rated over 4,400 surgery centers in three separate specialty areas: Colonoscopy, Endoscopy and Ophthalmology

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of MemorialCare's ambulatory surgery centers in Long Beach and Laguna Hills were named Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers out of more than 4,400 outpatient surgical centers nationwide, by U.S. News & World Report— the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer health advice. MemorialCare Outpatient Surgical Center Long Beach was recognized for Ophthalmology and Colonoscopy & Endoscopy, while MemorialCare Digestive Care Center at Saddleback Medical Center, was recognized for Colonoscopy & Endoscopy.

"Outpatient, same-day surgery has become a cornerstone of value-based care," said David Kim, M.D., president, MemorialCare. "It allows us to deliver high-quality care at the right time, for the right cost, in a way that is efficient, accessible, and patient centered. MemorialCare is committed to building our reputation as a community and industry leader in access to advanced outpatient surgical capabilities so patients can benefit from leading-edge care without compromising safety or outcomes."

U.S. News' ratings are designed to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive outpatient surgical care in consultation with their physician. Through a partnership with Arcadia, U.S. News' 2026 evaluation analyzed objective, risk-adjusted metrics, including:

Successful avoidance of post-procedural complications

Low rates of emergency room visits and unplanned hospitalizations

The analysis accounted for patient factors, including pre-existing conditions, to ensure fair comparisons. U.S. News & World Report awards the designation of "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" only to the highest-rated surgical centers that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of performance; 16% of evaluated facilities earned a "High Performing" rating.

"The Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers ratings empower consumers to find a local outpatient location that matches their surgical needs with exceptional outcomes," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "These ratings help patients, in consultation with their doctors, identify facilities with a proven track record of excellence in quality and clinical outcomes."

For more information on the U.S. News Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers ratings, visit U.S. News and explore Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and X using #BestASCs.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare delivery system with 225 care locations, including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center, and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories, and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals – and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE MemorialCare