MemorialCare Names Emily Randle CEO of Orange Coast Medical Center; Shela Kaneshiro, MBA, RN, BSN, FACHE, NEA-BC, CPHQ, Marks One Year as CEO of Saddleback Medical Center

Current Orange Coast Medical Center CEO and former Saddleback Medical Center CEO Marcia Manker, will retire at the end of the month.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Randle has been appointed chief executive officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center after serving as chief operating officer at Orange Coast Medical Center since 2012. She succeeds current CEO Marcia Manker, who is retiring at the end of April. As part of Manker's succession planning, Shela Kaneshiro, MBA, RN, BSN, FACHE, NEA-BC, CPHQ, marked one year as CEO of Saddleback Medical Center.

Emily Randle, chief executive officer, MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center. Shela Kaneshiro, MBA, RN, BSN, FACHE, NEA-BC, CPHQ, chief executive officer, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center.

"I am truly humbled by the opportunity to continue the strategic growth of Orange Coast Medical Center at the local level, while also strengthening our health system regionally," says Randle, who will officially assume the role May 1. "MemorialCare has a longstanding legacy of physician partnership and academic-level clinical capabilities, while maintaining the community hospital feel of kindness, empathy and loving leadership."

Orange Coast Medical Center has notable accomplishments across its clinical institutes, including earning six consecutive three-star ratings from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for excellence in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and multi-procedural cardiac surgery cases, making it the only hospital in Orange County to achieve this distinction. In addition, the MemorialCare Cancer Institute brings advanced research close to home through its Tempus TIME Trials, and the Movements Disorders Program, under the leadership of Dr. Devin Binder, has performed the most magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) procedures for essential tremor on the West Coast.

"We have the academic prowess, but what makes Orange Coast unique is that we never forget the human touch," says Randle. "Our culture is second to none. We treat every patient who walks through our door with dignity and respect, as if they are part of our extended family. We have night nurses who established Healing Harmonies, and once their shifts end, they volunteer their time to sing to patients who are critically ill in a truly uplifting way."

Randle came to California from Texas, clinically trained as a physical therapist and has held several roles within MemorialCare, including positions at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. She advanced through leadership roles, ultimately becoming vice president of operations and then chief operating officer at Orange Coast Medical Center.

"It's so important for us to continuously improve how we care for our community," says Randle. "We test our processes, partner closely with physicians and challenge ourselves to do better every day. Our work with our emergency department exemplifies that, as we've made it a point for each patient to see a provider as quickly as possible, even if they have a wait time. I know I have big shoes to fill, and I will do my best to continue the strong work that Marcia started so many years ago and to move Orange Coast in a positive direction to benefit our patients and the community."

As part of Manker's succession plan, Kaneshiro assumed the CEO role at Saddleback Medical Center slightly more than a year ago, with a focus on expanding clinical programs while maintaining a strong emphasis on quality outcomes, patient safety and improved access to care.

During her tenure, Saddleback has expanded its cardiothoracic surgery program with the onboarding of Dr. Asad Shah and Dr. Timothy Lee, and has added advanced robotic capabilities, including the da Vinci 5 robotic-assisted surgical system. Saddleback Medical Center has consistently earned quality achievement awards and is the only hospital in MemorialCare with a Level III Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation, reaffirming its commitment to senior care.

"We've made great strides as a team in this first year," says Kaneshiro. "We've been able to do this by rising to challenges, adapting when needed, making changes and celebrating wins alongside our patients. Our goal is to bring academic-level care to the community, so patients can get leading care minutes from the comforts of their home."

Looking ahead, Kaneshiro plans to continue expanding women's services, including the neonatal intensive care unit, as well as further strengthening the cardiothoracic surgery program, which she believes is the most competitive in South Orange County.

Before joining Saddleback, Kaneshiro served as MemorialCare's chief clinical transformation officer and as chief nursing officer at Orange Coast Medical Center.

"We are shining more brightly than ever," says Kaneshiro. "I want to thank Saddleback Medical Center staff and physicians for being so welcoming and committed to strategically growing programs together. I am also deeply grateful to our community for welcoming me with open arms over the past year, especially our Laguna Woods neighbors, and we remain committed to serving our senior population now and into the future."

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with over 200 care locations, including leading hospitals: Saddleback Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center, and a full-service children's & women's hospital—Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. MemorialCare's clinical networks include the MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, MemorialCare Cancer Institute, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute and MemorialCare Research Program. MemorialCare operates Select Health Plan and provides primary, urgent, and outpatient care through MemorialCare Medical Group and MemorialCare Independent Physicians (IPA). It also offers the subscription-free "Get Care Now" virtual care suite. National accolades include Healthgrades America's Top 250 Hospital, regional recognition in U.S. News & World Report with "high performing" in 46 clinical categories and received a 4.5-star rating in the AMP Medicare Advantage program. Visit memorialcare.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare