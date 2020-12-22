MemorialCare Recognized Nationally for Heroism During COVID-19 Pandemic

MemorialCare was one of only two health systems on the West Coast to receive this prestigious honor presented to just 24 health care organizations and individuals nationwide.

"We are honored, humbled and enormously grateful for this honor," says Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., MemorialCare president and CEO. "Our MemorialCare team members are an inspiration. Their commitment and compassion towards our patients, our communities and each other never wavers, even during the most challenging of times. I am immensely proud of them."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has required hospitals and people who work in hospitals to sacrifice and lead as never before. Leapfrog holds hospitals accountable for the highest standards of excellence in patient care because we know how important it is, and never more so than during a health crisis. So we are honored to give special recognition to MemorialCare hospital and outpatient teams for their heroism during the pandemic," said Leah Binder, The Leapfrog Group president and CEO. "We thank them for their profound service to their community and their powerful example for all Americans."

MemorialCare, with more than 200 healthcare locations, includes leading hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley and Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills; MemorialCare Medical Group, Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Select Health Plan, MemorialCare Research Program; and numerous outpatient health, medical imaging, ambulatory surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties. Accolades include Best U.S. Health Systems, Best Places to Work, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals for Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, Top Performing Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and/or "high performing" in 31 clinical categories, Newsweek Top 100 Hospitals and more. Visit www.memorialcare.org.

